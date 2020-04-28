Evaluating Radioimmunotherapy Market Ecosystem

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Radioimmunotherapy Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Radioimmunotherapy Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

According to AllTheResearch’s analysts, increasing prevalence of cancer and its mutated forms, side effects of radiation therapy, need for targeted therapy, and high immunospecificity through monoclonal antibodies are the key drivers for the Radioimmunotherapy Market Ecosystem. The Radioimmunotherapy Market Ecosystem is still in its nascent stage, as there is only one approved product. However, the emerging clinical pipeline of radioimmunotherapy looks promising, and it will create growth opportunities for the Radioimmunotherapy Market Ecosystem.

Various advanced stages of cancer and patients having relapsed and refractory cases are resistant to conventional treatment, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Therefore, oncologists are continuously looking at advanced treatment options to treat such treatment-resistant cancer. This is creating demand for advanced treatment options such as Radioimmunotherapy.

The key players operating in the Radioimmunotherapy market ecosystem are Bayer AG, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Acrotech Ltd, Nordic Nanovector, and Orano Med, amongst others. Mergers & acquisitions and strategic partnerships with key players across the value chain are some of the key strategies adopted by companies to sustain in the market.

The main focus of companies in this market is research & development of new radioimmunotherapy agents and expansion of their production capacities. For instance, the announcement of the new US site for Betalutin® by Nordic Nanovector for PARADIGME Trials.

Companies have also been focusing on mergers & acquisitions strategy for entering the Radioimmunotherapy Market Ecosystem. For instance, Acrotech Biopharma acquired Spectrum Pharmaceutical’s product portfolio for strengthening its oncology product portfolio. Similarly, in order to enter the radioimmunotherapy market, BioNTech has acquired MabVax in 2019.

Based on the procedure type, the beta emitting Radioimmunotherapy Market accounted for a share of 95.0% in 2019. The demand for alpha emitting radionuclides for radioimmunotherapy is also anticipated to remain high in the coming years, with a market share of 4.3% in 2027. Alpha emitting radionuclides are highly cytotoxic and provide high linear energy transfer (LET) in a short path length to the cancer cells. In radioimmunotherapy, the commonly used alpha emitters are Actinium-225, Astatine-211, Bismuth- 212, Bismuth-213, and Thorium-227. These alpha emitting radionuclides are coupled to antibodies with the help of a chelating agent.

Several clinical trials are currently being conducted for studying the clinical efficacy of various beta emitters such as Lu-177, Iodine-131, and Yttrium-90. Hence, beta emitters will be a lucrative segment for investment in the coming years.

