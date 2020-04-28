The Global Rosin Market is expected to reach USD 906.3 Mn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Rosin Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Rosin Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Eastman Chemical Company, Resin Chemicals Co., Ltd., Kraton Corporation, Forestar Chemical Co., Ltd., CV. Indonesia Pinus, Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd., Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Co., Ltd., Jinggu Forestry Chemical Co. Ltd., Other notable players

The global rosin market was valued at US$ 2,197.0 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2,906.3 Mn in the year 2026, growing with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market was valued at xx Kilo Tons in the year 2018 and is expected to reach xx Kilo Tons by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. Rosin is a solid form of resin, which is also known as colophony. It is extracted from pine trees. It is semi-transparent and is available in black or yellow color. The extraction process of rosin depends on pressure and temperature for extracting the resin oil. The main factors that are accentuating the growth of the global rosin market are, increasing demand for environment-friendly products and the growing demand for bio-based materials from the end-user applications. However, increasing base prices of rosin and the declining trend of demand from ink and pulp & paper industries are expected to impede the growth of the global rosin market during the forecast period. Factors like the expanding application area of rosin will be generating opportunities for the market in the future



Based on the source type, the Rosin market is segmented into tall oil rosin, wood rosin, and gum rosin. Tall oil rosin is the second major market for rosin followed by wood resin. A key factor that is driving the growth of the global tall oil rosin market is the high demand for bio-based solvents, lubricants, and surfactants. The growing demand for alternatives to petroleum-derived products has widened market opportunities for pine chemical derivatives including tall oil rosin, particularly in the mining, floatation chemicals, and lubricants industries.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

In 2018, the global rosin market was led by Asia Pacific both in terms of production and consumption. The value contribution of the Asia-Pacific region to the global rosin market stood at more than 50% in the same year. China remains the engine of growth, driving approximately 60% of the total market value in Asia Pacific. The trend will prolong and the region is likely to retain its dominance by registering a strong growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.