The Global RF Switch Market was valued at USD 153.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX.XX million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the RF Switch Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the RF Switch Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

The Radio Frequency switch helps direct high frequency signals over broadcast tracks. RF switches are widely used in wireless systems for finding wide signal routing used in switching signals from antennas to the transmit and receive chains. The Global Rf Switch Market Ecosystem has witnessed major ups and downs in the past owing to the decline in the overall semiconductor component production. However, it is showing strong growth due to the demand for RF switches in wireless systems like mobile phones, for routing signals from antennas to the transmit-and-receive chains. Moreover, with the penetration of 5G cellular products, the demand for RF components is expected increase further during forecast period. This further contributes towards the growth of the RF switch market ecosystem.

Following Top Key Players are studied in this Report: pSemi Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc and more…

By Application: Telecommunication, Aviation, Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Instrumentation, Other

The semiconductor industry is one of the most important manufacturing industries. The industry witnessed huge growth during 2017 and 2018, owing to the increased demand for memory chips relative to their tight supply. The transition of 2D NAND to 3D NAND has fuelled the memory component of the semiconductor industry. The RF Switch market ecosystem in fragmented in nature comprises of raw material supplier, component manufacturer, device manufacturers, and end users.

As of 2019, RF Switch Market in the smartphone industry is one of the most prominent areas where RF switches are mostly used. This factor is expected to surge the demand of RF switch market ecosystem. In Addition, the demand for antenna tuners has increased in the recent period, as they are primarily being used in smartphone devices. Manufacturers of antenna tuners are extensively using RF MEMS in the production of antenna tuners, as they provide size advantages under space constraints. These antenna tuners are used over a broad spectrum of frequencies including mm Wave frequencies for 5G networks. Thus, the adoption of RF MEMS in the manufacturing of antenna tuners is increasing among smartphone OEMs. RF MEMS antennas improve the performance of 4G phones. The antennas in 5G handsets need every advantage that the technology can provide. RF MEMS offers the potential of using less power, improving antenna performance and radiated power, and reducing power loss in the system. The growing usage of RF MEMS is increasing and contributes towards the growth of the RF switch market ecosystem.

