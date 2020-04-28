In the past few days, the demand for packaged food has increased significantly, owing to the novel coronavirus. People across the world are stocking up on packaged food as there is no certainty regarding how long and how strictly the lockdown will have to be imposed. In such times, food that can last for days is in high demand. Apart from this factor, the demand for packaged food has risen significantly in the past few years because of the rising disposable income of people, particularly in emerging economies, and changing lifestyle across the globe.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/packaging-adhesives-market/report-sample

These packaging adhesives are made up of different types of resins including polyvinyl acetate, polyamide, polyurethane, ethyl vinyl acetate, rubber, and acrylic. Among all these, acrylic resin type was used the most in the past because of their high chemical resistance and high-temperature resistance properties. In addition to this, acrylic-based adhesives provide instant adhesion, thereby facilitating efficiency in the production process. Because these adhesives are moisture resistance, they are ideal for applications in cold storage food & beverage packaging. The growing usage of these adhesives are projected to contribute to the growth of the packaging adhesives market.

This growing need for packaged food is driving the need for packaging adhesives as well. Packaging adhesives are necessary in the food industry for maintaining the quality of food and keeping it fresh. As per the P&S Intelligence, in 2019, the global packaging adhesives market reached a value of $10,426.9 million and is expected to generate a revenue of $17,137.4 million by 2030, progressing at a 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). There are three types of packaging adhesives in terms of formulation, namely solid-based, water-based, and solvent-based. Since water-based adhesives are eco-friendly and do not contain any harmful volatile organic compounds, their demand was the highest in 2019.

Different types of products have different kinds of packaging needs, which is why packaging adhesives are used in various kinds of packaging types including flexible packaging, rigid packaging, and tapes & labels. Flexible packaging is projected to register rising demand in the coming years, owing to the rising utilization of films and papers for the packaging of fast-moving consumer goods, such as powdered detergents, soaps, and chips. In addition to this, the demand for rigid packaging is also predicted to be grow during the forecast period on account of the expanding consumer electronics industry.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=packaging-adhesives-market

Geographically, Far East is expected to make the most use of packaging adhesives in the near future, which is ascribed to the growth of the e-commerce industry in Japan, South Korea, and China and expanding consumer goods manufacturing industry. The e-commerce industry is registering growth because of the rising shopping activities and growing per capita income in developing countries. Packaging adhesives are utilized extensively in the e-commerce industry for labelling applications, which is utilized in product tracing and proper taping of goods that are to be delivered.

Competitive Landscape of Packaging Adhesives Market

The packaging adhesives market is partially consolidated with the top-five players holding a share of over 45%. Some of the key players include Evonik Industries, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, The 3M Company, and Arkema Group.

Recent Strategic Developments of Packaging Adhesives Market Players

Several adhesives manufacturers serving the packaging sector have taken several strategic measures, such as product launches and geographical expansions, to improve their market position. For instance, in November 2019, Evonik Industries announced its plans of capacity expansion of its plant in Darmstadt, Germany, for organic dispersions and heat sealing applications. The company offers these products under the brand name DEGALAN, which majorly serves the food & beverage packaging industry.