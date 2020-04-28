The Offshore Decommissioning market to Offshore Decommissioning sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Offshore Decommissioning market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The offshore decommissioning involves safe and efficient dismantling and removal of wells and platforms that are no longer useful for companies. A rising number of offshore rigs that are nearing their decommissioning age are contributing profoundly to the market growth. Moreover, improvement in regulatory frameworks and newer guidelines provide favorable opportunities for the key players of the target market over the coming years.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Acteon Group Ltd, AF Gruppen, Aker Solutions, DeepOcean Group, Inc., DNV GL (Det Norske Veritas group), Heerema Marine Contractors, John Wood Group PLC, Petrofac Limited, Ramboll Group A/S, Subsea 7

The offshore decommissioning market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the increasing number of aging offshore infrastructure and maturing oil and gas fields. Stringent government regulations concerning the abandonment and plugging of offshore operations are further likely to fuel the growth of the market. However, the high cost of decommissioning projects is expected to hinder the growth of offshore decommissioning market during the forecast period. On the other hand, technological innovations offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Offshore Decommissioning industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global offshore decommissioning market is segmented on the basis of type, service type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as topside, substructure, and sub infrastructure. On the basis of the service type, the market is segmented as well plugging and abandonment, conductor removal, platform removal, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as shallow water and deepwater.

The Offshore Decommissioning market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

