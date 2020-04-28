The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Mainframes Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Mainframes market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Mainframes market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Mainframes market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Mainframes market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Mainframes market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Mainframes market.

Mainframes Market Leading Players

, BMC Software, Atos, Dell EMC, FUJITSU, IBM, LzLabs, Redcentric, Hitachi Data System, Broadcom, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Unisys, Wipro, ViON, HCL Technologies, Infosys Mainframes Breakdown Data by Type, i5, i7 Mainframes Breakdown Data by Application, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mainframes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mainframes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 i5

1.4.3 i7

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mainframes Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Mainframes Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Mainframes Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mainframes Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Mainframes Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Mainframes Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Mainframes Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Mainframes Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mainframes Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Mainframes Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Mainframes Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Mainframes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Mainframes Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Mainframes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mainframes Revenue in 2019

3.3 Mainframes Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Mainframes Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Mainframes Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Mainframes Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mainframes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Mainframes Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Mainframes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Mainframes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Mainframes Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Mainframes Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Mainframes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Mainframes Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mainframes Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Mainframes Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Mainframes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Mainframes Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Mainframes Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Mainframes Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Mainframes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Mainframes Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Mainframes Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Mainframes Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Mainframes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Mainframes Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Mainframes Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Mainframes Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Mainframes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Mainframes Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Mainframes Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Mainframes Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Mainframes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Mainframes Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Mainframes Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Mainframes Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Mainframes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Mainframes Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 BMC Software

13.1.1 BMC Software Company Details

13.1.2 BMC Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 BMC Software Mainframes Introduction

13.1.4 BMC Software Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 BMC Software Recent Development

13.2 Atos

13.2.1 Atos Company Details

13.2.2 Atos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Atos Mainframes Introduction

13.2.4 Atos Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Atos Recent Development

13.3 Dell EMC

13.3.1 Dell EMC Company Details

13.3.2 Dell EMC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Dell EMC Mainframes Introduction

13.3.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

13.4 FUJITSU

13.4.1 FUJITSU Company Details

13.4.2 FUJITSU Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 FUJITSU Mainframes Introduction

13.4.4 FUJITSU Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 FUJITSU Recent Development

13.5 IBM

13.5.1 IBM Company Details

13.5.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 IBM Mainframes Introduction

13.5.4 IBM Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 IBM Recent Development

13.6 LzLabs

13.6.1 LzLabs Company Details

13.6.2 LzLabs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 LzLabs Mainframes Introduction

13.6.4 LzLabs Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 LzLabs Recent Development

13.7 Redcentric

13.7.1 Redcentric Company Details

13.7.2 Redcentric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Redcentric Mainframes Introduction

13.7.4 Redcentric Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Redcentric Recent Development

13.8 Hitachi Data System

13.8.1 Hitachi Data System Company Details

13.8.2 Hitachi Data System Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Hitachi Data System Mainframes Introduction

13.8.4 Hitachi Data System Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Hitachi Data System Recent Development

13.9 Broadcom

13.9.1 Broadcom Company Details

13.9.2 Broadcom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Broadcom Mainframes Introduction

13.9.4 Broadcom Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Broadcom Recent Development

13.10 Cognizant

13.10.1 Cognizant Company Details

13.10.2 Cognizant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Cognizant Mainframes Introduction

13.10.4 Cognizant Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Cognizant Recent Development

13.11 DXC Technology

10.11.1 DXC Technology Company Details

10.11.2 DXC Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 DXC Technology Mainframes Introduction

10.11.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

13.12 Unisys

10.12.1 Unisys Company Details

10.12.2 Unisys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Unisys Mainframes Introduction

10.12.4 Unisys Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Unisys Recent Development

13.13 Wipro

10.13.1 Wipro Company Details

10.13.2 Wipro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Wipro Mainframes Introduction

10.13.4 Wipro Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Wipro Recent Development

13.14 ViON

10.14.1 ViON Company Details

10.14.2 ViON Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 ViON Mainframes Introduction

10.14.4 ViON Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 ViON Recent Development

13.15 HCL Technologies

10.15.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

10.15.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 HCL Technologies Mainframes Introduction

10.15.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

13.16 Infosys

10.16.1 Infosys Company Details

10.16.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Infosys Mainframes Introduction

10.16.4 Infosys Revenue in Mainframes Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Infosys Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Mainframes market.

• To clearly segment the global Mainframes market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Mainframes market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global Mainframes market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Mainframes market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Mainframes market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Mainframes market.

