The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Network Functions Virtualization Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Network Functions Virtualization market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Network Functions Virtualization market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Network Functions Virtualization market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Network Functions Virtualization market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Network Functions Virtualization market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Network Functions Virtualization market.

Network Functions Virtualization Market Leading Players

, IBM, Cisco Systems, HPE, Juniper Networks, Huawei, NEC, Pica8, Brocade Communications Systems, Ciena, Intel, Pluribus Networks, Big Switch Networks Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Solutions, Services Market segment by Application, split into, Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication service Providers, Enterprise Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America The study objectives of this report are:, To analyze global Network Functions Virtualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players., To present the Network Functions Virtualization development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America., To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies., To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Functions Virtualization are as follows:, History Year: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Year 2020 to 2026 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Network Functions Virtualization Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Solutions

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Cloud Service Providers

1.5.3 Telecommunication service Providers

1.5.4 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Network Functions Virtualization Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Network Functions Virtualization Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Network Functions Virtualization Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Network Functions Virtualization Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Network Functions Virtualization Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Network Functions Virtualization Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Network Functions Virtualization Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Network Functions Virtualization Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network Functions Virtualization Revenue in 2019

3.3 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Network Functions Virtualization Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Network Functions Virtualization Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Network Functions Virtualization Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Network Functions Virtualization Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Cisco Systems

13.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

13.2.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Cisco Systems Network Functions Virtualization Introduction

13.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.3 HPE

13.3.1 HPE Company Details

13.3.2 HPE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 HPE Network Functions Virtualization Introduction

13.3.4 HPE Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 HPE Recent Development

13.4 Juniper Networks

13.4.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

13.4.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Juniper Networks Network Functions Virtualization Introduction

13.4.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

13.5 Huawei

13.5.1 Huawei Company Details

13.5.2 Huawei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Huawei Network Functions Virtualization Introduction

13.5.4 Huawei Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Huawei Recent Development

13.6 NEC

13.6.1 NEC Company Details

13.6.2 NEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 NEC Network Functions Virtualization Introduction

13.6.4 NEC Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 NEC Recent Development

13.7 Pica8

13.7.1 Pica8 Company Details

13.7.2 Pica8 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Pica8 Network Functions Virtualization Introduction

13.7.4 Pica8 Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Pica8 Recent Development

13.8 Brocade Communications Systems

13.8.1 Brocade Communications Systems Company Details

13.8.2 Brocade Communications Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Brocade Communications Systems Network Functions Virtualization Introduction

13.8.4 Brocade Communications Systems Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Brocade Communications Systems Recent Development

13.9 Ciena

13.9.1 Ciena Company Details

13.9.2 Ciena Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Ciena Network Functions Virtualization Introduction

13.9.4 Ciena Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Ciena Recent Development

13.10 Intel

13.10.1 Intel Company Details

13.10.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Intel Network Functions Virtualization Introduction

13.10.4 Intel Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Intel Recent Development

13.11 Pluribus Networks

10.11.1 Pluribus Networks Company Details

10.11.2 Pluribus Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Pluribus Networks Network Functions Virtualization Introduction

10.11.4 Pluribus Networks Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Pluribus Networks Recent Development

13.12 Big Switch Networks

10.12.1 Big Switch Networks Company Details

10.12.2 Big Switch Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Big Switch Networks Network Functions Virtualization Introduction

10.12.4 Big Switch Networks Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Big Switch Networks Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Network Functions Virtualization market.

• To clearly segment the global Network Functions Virtualization market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Network Functions Virtualization market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global Network Functions Virtualization market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Network Functions Virtualization market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Network Functions Virtualization market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Network Functions Virtualization market.

