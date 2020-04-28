The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Wi-Fi Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Wi-Fi market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Wi-Fi market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Wi-Fi market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Wi-Fi market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Wi-Fi market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Wi-Fi market.

Wi-Fi Market Leading Players

, Cisco, Aruba Networks, Ruckus Wireless, Juniper Networks, Ericsson, Panasonic, Huawei, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Netgear, Aerohive Networks, Riverbed Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, High-density Wi-Fi, Enterprise-class Wi-Fi Market segment by Application, split into, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Government, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Sports and Leisure Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America The study objectives of this report are:, To analyze global Wi-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players., To present the Wi-Fi development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America., To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies., To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wi-Fi are as follows:, History Year: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Year 2020 to 2026 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Wi-Fi Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wi-Fi Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 High-density Wi-Fi

1.4.3 Enterprise-class Wi-Fi

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wi-Fi Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Education

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Hospitality

1.5.9 Sports and Leisure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Wi-Fi Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Wi-Fi Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wi-Fi Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Wi-Fi Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Wi-Fi Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Wi-Fi Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Wi-Fi Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Wi-Fi Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Wi-Fi Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Wi-Fi Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Wi-Fi Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Wi-Fi Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Wi-Fi Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wi-Fi Revenue in 2019

3.3 Wi-Fi Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Wi-Fi Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Wi-Fi Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wi-Fi Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Wi-Fi Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Wi-Fi Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wi-Fi Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Wi-Fi Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Wi-Fi Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Wi-Fi Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Wi-Fi Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Wi-Fi Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Wi-Fi Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Wi-Fi Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Cisco

13.1.1 Cisco Company Details

13.1.2 Cisco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Cisco Wi-Fi Introduction

13.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

13.2 Aruba Networks

13.2.1 Aruba Networks Company Details

13.2.2 Aruba Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Aruba Networks Wi-Fi Introduction

13.2.4 Aruba Networks Revenue in Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Aruba Networks Recent Development

13.3 Ruckus Wireless

13.3.1 Ruckus Wireless Company Details

13.3.2 Ruckus Wireless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Ruckus Wireless Wi-Fi Introduction

13.3.4 Ruckus Wireless Revenue in Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Ruckus Wireless Recent Development

13.4 Juniper Networks

13.4.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

13.4.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Juniper Networks Wi-Fi Introduction

13.4.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

13.5 Ericsson

13.5.1 Ericsson Company Details

13.5.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Ericsson Wi-Fi Introduction

13.5.4 Ericsson Revenue in Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Ericsson Recent Development

13.6 Panasonic

13.6.1 Panasonic Company Details

13.6.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Panasonic Wi-Fi Introduction

13.6.4 Panasonic Revenue in Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development

13.7 Huawei

13.7.1 Huawei Company Details

13.7.2 Huawei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Huawei Wi-Fi Introduction

13.7.4 Huawei Revenue in Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Huawei Recent Development

13.8 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

13.8.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Company Details

13.8.2 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Wi-Fi Introduction

13.8.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Revenue in Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recent Development

13.9 Netgear

13.9.1 Netgear Company Details

13.9.2 Netgear Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Netgear Wi-Fi Introduction

13.9.4 Netgear Revenue in Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Netgear Recent Development

13.10 Aerohive Networks

13.10.1 Aerohive Networks Company Details

13.10.2 Aerohive Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Aerohive Networks Wi-Fi Introduction

13.10.4 Aerohive Networks Revenue in Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Aerohive Networks Recent Development

13.11 Riverbed

10.11.1 Riverbed Company Details

10.11.2 Riverbed Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Riverbed Wi-Fi Introduction

10.11.4 Riverbed Revenue in Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Riverbed Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Wi-Fi market.

• To clearly segment the global Wi-Fi market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Wi-Fi market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global Wi-Fi market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Wi-Fi market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Wi-Fi market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Wi-Fi market.

