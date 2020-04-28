The latest Recovered Carbon Black market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Recovered Carbon Black market.

The recovered carbon black is a material obtained from the pyrolysis of scrap tires. It is free of wire and fabric and contains around 10%-20% of non-carbonaceous material. Recovered carbon black consist of all grades of carbon black that were previously used in the rubber raw material along with inorganic ash content like silica, zinc compounds and other trace elements. Recovered carbon blacks are used in rubber compounds, plastic masterbatches, coatings, and inks. Recovered carbon black promotes economical and environmental benefits by utilizing unused tires and recycling them.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Recovered Carbon Black market globally. This report on ‘Recovered Carbon Black market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The recovered carbon black market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the abundance of raw material such as ELTs tires coupled with reduced production costs of the recovered carbon black. The recovered carbon black market is full of opportunities with the growing need for green alternatives in reducing the carbon footprint and increased demands for tire and rubber products. However, the provision of the consistent quality of recovered carbon black is a challenge to the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key recovered carbon black companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Alpha Carbone

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

Bolder Industries

Delta-Energy Group, LLC

ENRESTEC

Klean Industries Inc.

Pyrolyx AG

Radhe Group of Energy

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

SR2O Holdings, LLC

The “Global Recovered Carbon Black Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of recovered carbon black market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global recovered carbon black market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading recovered carbon black market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

