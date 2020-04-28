The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market.

Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Leading Players

, Icom, Standard Horizon, Cobra, Uniden, Raymarine, Entel, JVCKENWOOD, Jotron, Navico, SAILOR Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Built-in DSC type, Common type Market segment by Application, split into, Fishery, Transport, Leisure and Recreation, Other Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America The study objectives of this report are:, To analyze global Handheld Marine VHF Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players., To present the Handheld Marine VHF Radio development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America., To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies., To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Handheld Marine VHF Radio are as follows:, History Year: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Year 2020 to 2026 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Handheld Marine VHF Radio Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Built-in DSC type

1.4.3 Common type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Fishery

1.5.3 Transport

1.5.4 Leisure and Recreation

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Handheld Marine VHF Radio Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Handheld Marine VHF Radio Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Handheld Marine VHF Radio Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Handheld Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handheld Marine VHF Radio Revenue in 2019

3.3 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Handheld Marine VHF Radio Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Handheld Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Handheld Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Handheld Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Handheld Marine VHF Radio Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Handheld Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Icom

13.1.1 Icom Company Details

13.1.2 Icom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Icom Handheld Marine VHF Radio Introduction

13.1.4 Icom Revenue in Handheld Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Icom Recent Development

13.2 Standard Horizon

13.2.1 Standard Horizon Company Details

13.2.2 Standard Horizon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Standard Horizon Handheld Marine VHF Radio Introduction

13.2.4 Standard Horizon Revenue in Handheld Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Standard Horizon Recent Development

13.3 Cobra

13.3.1 Cobra Company Details

13.3.2 Cobra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Cobra Handheld Marine VHF Radio Introduction

13.3.4 Cobra Revenue in Handheld Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Cobra Recent Development

13.4 Uniden

13.4.1 Uniden Company Details

13.4.2 Uniden Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Uniden Handheld Marine VHF Radio Introduction

13.4.4 Uniden Revenue in Handheld Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Uniden Recent Development

13.5 Raymarine

13.5.1 Raymarine Company Details

13.5.2 Raymarine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Raymarine Handheld Marine VHF Radio Introduction

13.5.4 Raymarine Revenue in Handheld Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Raymarine Recent Development

13.6 Entel

13.6.1 Entel Company Details

13.6.2 Entel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Entel Handheld Marine VHF Radio Introduction

13.6.4 Entel Revenue in Handheld Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Entel Recent Development

13.7 JVCKENWOOD

13.7.1 JVCKENWOOD Company Details

13.7.2 JVCKENWOOD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 JVCKENWOOD Handheld Marine VHF Radio Introduction

13.7.4 JVCKENWOOD Revenue in Handheld Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 JVCKENWOOD Recent Development

13.8 Jotron

13.8.1 Jotron Company Details

13.8.2 Jotron Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Jotron Handheld Marine VHF Radio Introduction

13.8.4 Jotron Revenue in Handheld Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Jotron Recent Development

13.9 Navico

13.9.1 Navico Company Details

13.9.2 Navico Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Navico Handheld Marine VHF Radio Introduction

13.9.4 Navico Revenue in Handheld Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Navico Recent Development

13.10 SAILOR

13.10.1 SAILOR Company Details

13.10.2 SAILOR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 SAILOR Handheld Marine VHF Radio Introduction

13.10.4 SAILOR Revenue in Handheld Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 SAILOR Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market.

• To clearly segment the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Handheld Marine VHF Radio market.

