The mounting air and naval operations, as well as several riots and hostile tension globally, are boosting the demand for smoke grenade for efficient operations. To control the overcrowded activities, rising civilian unrest, internal violence, marking a location, signaling purposes, protest, hiding the movement of soldiers as well as during conflict situations, the colored smoke grenades are used. Thereby, the smoke grenade is broadly being adopted by militaries across the world.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Centanex Ltd., Chemring Group PLC, Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, DAEKWANG CHEMICAL Co., Ltd., Enola Gaye, NAMMO AS, Rheinmetall Defence, Safariland, LLC, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Sport Smoke, LLC

The growing adoption of handheld multi-shot grenade launcher as well as a requirement for the development of eco-friendly smoke grenades are the significant drivers for the growth of the smoke grenade market. The boosting governmental initiatives towards research and development activities for designing lightweight smoke grenade is creating opportunities for the smoke grenade market in the coming years.

The global smoke grenade market is segmented on the type, applications and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into burst smoke, micro smoke, wire pull smoke and others. On the basis of application, the market of segmented into signaling, screening & obscuring and riot control. Similarly, based on end user the market is segmented into military and defense and law enforcement.

The Smoke Grenade market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

