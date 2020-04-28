The IT staffing industry is rapidly gaining traction with the growing demand of employees in several emerging IT and significant IT companies. The IT staffing industry helps in connecting applicants from IT background to the suitable companies on contract, seasonal, as well as permanent basis. The skilled IT workforce in the Asia Pacific and the increasing footprint of multinational IT companies in the region is likely to drive the growth of the IT staffing industry in this region.

Global IT Staffing Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of The Major Players In IT Staffing Market:

1. Aerotek (Allegis Group, Inc.)

2. Apex Systems (ASGN Incorporated)

3. GlobalHunt India Pvt Ltd

4. Insight Global

5. Kelly Services Inc.

6. Kforce, Inc.

7. Randstad N.V.

8. Robert Half International Inc.

9. Collabera Inc.

10. The Judge Group, INC.

The IT staffing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high growth of the IT industry coupled with upcoming IT revolutions. Moreover, the demand for workforce optimization and talent recruitment is fueling market growth. However, the IT staffing market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key vendors as major companies approach these IT staffing companies for outsourced talent recruitment and other benefits.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global IT Staffing Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global IT Staffing Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global IT Staffing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

