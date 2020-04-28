The global dairy starter culture market accounted to US$ 1,124.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,670.2 Mn by 2027.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Dairy Starter Culture Market globally. This report on ‘Dairy Starter Culture market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The Dairy Starter Culture market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. On the basis of product type, the global dairy starter culture market has been segmented into mesophilic bacteria and thermophilic bacteria. The thermophilic bacteria segment led the global dairy starter culture market. The thermophilic starters lowers down the pH balance of the dairy products, avoids the development of spoilage microorganism and also stimulates the syneresis. It plays an important role in the case of yogurt by offering taste and consistency.

Top Key Players:- BDF Natural Ingredients S.L., Biolacter, Inc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, CSK food enrichment B.V., Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L., Dohler Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Lallemand Inc., LB Bulgaricum, Sacco System

Growing awareness and demand for healthy dairy products in the developed countries have stimulated the manufacturers to produce high-quality fermented dairy products using starter culture which enhances the flavor, color, and texture of the dairy products. This leads to the growth of global dairy starter culture market.

Europe held the largest market share in the global dairy starter culture market. It is due to the presence of well-established dairy industry. Different types of fermented milk products are gaining popularity in Europe. The demand for fermented milk, cheese butter, non-fat dried milk (NFDM), whole dry milk (WDM) and fluid milk is growing which is likely to boost the dairy starter culture in Europe.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Dairy Starter Culture Market Landscape Dairy Starter Culture Market – Key Market Dynamics Dairy Starter Culture Market – Global Market Analysis Dairy Starter Culture Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Dairy Starter Culture Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Dairy Starter Culture Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Dairy Starter Culture Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Dairy Starter Culture Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

