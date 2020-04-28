The global IoT sensors market accounted to US$ 9.46 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 65.79 Bn by 2027.

North America was the leading IoT sensors market in 2018 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Across North America, the technological advancements has led to a highly competitive markets. North America is a hub of technological developments that comprises with economically robust countries. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes in order to meet the customers demand for high quality products and services in the best possible way. Being a technologically advanced country, coupled with high disposable incomes with individuals, the consumer electronics industry has blossomed in the region. The density of consumer electronic devices in the region is quite high. These factors have driven the IoT sensors market in North America.

The consumer electronics industry is witnessing immense growth. In the current scenario, various consumer electronic devices are used by consumers across the globe for a plethora of tasks. Consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, music players, etc. have become integral part of consumers’ lives. The consumer devices are becoming smarter with the ongoing technological advancements. The AI-enabled applications have stoked the demand for cheaper sensors. The market for consumer electronics is growing the current scenario, owing to the fact that several semiconductor companies are regularly coming up with advanced technologies which is attracting the industry. Furthermore, wearable devices accounts for one of the fastest-growing segments of the IoT connected device industry. Advanced enterprises considers wearable as exceptional opportunity for mobile technology that can drive greater efficiency, improve workflow and enhance communication.

Leading IoT Sensors Market Players:

Analog Devices, Inc.

ARM Holdings PLC

Broadcom, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

