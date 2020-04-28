Healthcare IT Integrationis the digital and electronic management of a patient’s healthcare records for ease to both the patient and the practitioner. It ensures the monitoring, archiving, sharing, updating of the records in a secure and easy environment.
Other benefit of the healthcare IT integration includes storage of useful records that can be used for analysis, better medical decision making and productivity, timelydelivery of clinical results and improved patient care. In primary healthcare centres the healthcare IT integration has been required for clinical decision support, , electronic prescribing and electronic medical record systems, computerized provider order entry, consumer health IT applications. It is also a cost-effective method for patient care through the sharing of health information.
Market Dynamics
Increasing prevalence of protein based chronic dieses and geriatrics population along with rising demand for advanced healthcare services are some of the factors which drive the global healthcare IT integration market. The ease of availability of technological devices, heightened usage of computing devices by patients as well as practitioners, rise in use of HER and efforts by healthcare providers to increase their return on investment all drive the market for this and will continue to do so in the future.
However, the high effective expenditure associated with healthcare integration and the increased concerns of data security as healthcare records of patients are integrated are posing as a limiting factor in the growth of the global healthcare IT integration market.
Market Segmentation
The Healthcare IT Integration market is segmented on the basis of solutions, end user, applications and geographic regions. The solutions segment is further bifurcated into products and services. The detailed segmentation is as described below:
On the basis of Solutions
Products
Interface/Integration Engines
Medical Device Integration Software
Media Integration Solutions
Other Integration Tools
Services
Implementation Services
Training Services
Support and Maintenance Services
On the basis of End User
Hospitals
Radiology Centres
Cath Labs
Diagnostic Laboratories
Clinics
Others
Hospitals have the largest number of installed healthcare IT systems which means greater complexity and hence major need for integration which makes hospitals the largest shareholder of the global markets among end users.
On the basis of Applications
Medical Device Integration
Healthcare Centre Integration
On the basis of Geographic regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Rest of the world
Geographic Analysis
Geographically the market is segmented into three different regions:north America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is the leading shareholder in the global market owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, presence of a large number of healthcare IT integration solutions manufacturers, greater usage of computing systems and devices by the population and increased awareness about benefits of IT healthcare. Europe follows North America and this is attributed to the large number of geriatrics population along with the aforementioned reasons.
However, Asia pacific is expected to show the highest growth in the coming period mainly due to the government initiatives and policies which boost the adoption of advanced IT healthcare systems and devices. This growth will also be attributes the increasing geriatrics population in the region, increase in disposable income and awareness among people for healthcare services, investments by key market players in the region and improving health infrastructure.
Key Players
The key players who are driving the market of Healthcare IT Integration and determine its future are: Infor, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Quality Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Interface Ware, Inc. (Canada), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Life, Inc. (U.S.), AVI-SPL, Inc. (U.S.), Core point Health (U.S.), and Oracle Corporation (U.S.).IBM, GE healthcare, Orion health (New Zealand), Siemens health, Core Point health, Allscripts healthcare solutions Inc. (USA), Intersystem corporation(USA). The major key players in this market are generally healthcare insurance and healthcare providers and healthcare IT firms.
Report Highlights
The report contains comprehensive analysis on:
Healthcare IT Integration market segments
Healthcare IT Integration market drivers, restraints and opportunities
Healthcare IT Integration market size and forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply and demand value chain
Healthcare IT Integration market current trends
Competition and major companies
Technology and R&D status
Porters five force analysis
Strategic and critical success factor analysis of key players
The regional analysis of Healthcare IT Integration market includes:
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
