The rising demand for mobility-on-demand services is one of the biggest factors propelling the adoption of automotive digital services in Germany. In the major metropolitan cities of the country, people are increasingly preferring ride hailing and sharing services over traditional public transport, with almost 750,000 people using various car sharing services and over 8 million interested in the concept of car sharing. Moreover, the numerous advantages associated with mobility-on-demand services, such as no repair and maintenance costs, parking expenses, and insurance costs, are making people avoid buying personal vehicles in the country.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the revenue generated from the sale of automotive digital services in Germany is predicted to increase from $2,168.6 million in 2017 to $6,056.4 million by 2023. The German automotive digital services market is additionally expected to advance at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period (2018–2023). There are multiple automotive digital services available in Germany — logistic fleet management, mobility-on-demand, and in-vehicle digital services. Amongst these, logistic fleet management solutions are expected to observe the fastest rise in adoption during the forecast period.

Mobility-on-demand services are further divided into car sharing and ride hailing and sharing services. Of these, the ride hailing and sharing services recorded higher adoption in 2017 in Germany. This is mainly attributed to the higher preference of customers for these services, on account of the rising penetration of ride sharing and hailing companies in major urban areas and their higher convenience as compared to the car sharing services, especially for daily commuters in the country.

The German automotive digital services market is segmented on the basis of type into mobility on demand, logistic fleet management, in-vehicle digital services, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and IoT. Logistic fleet management is estimated to be logistic the fastest growing service type during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing fleet size, growing need to monitor the driver behavior, and rising demand for theft-tracking devices.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading player in the German automotive digital services market includes Uber Technologies Inc., Daimler AG, Robert Bosch GmBH, TomTom NV, FEV Group, MAN SE, Continental AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group, and Volkswagen AG.

GERMANY AUTOMOTIVE DIGITAL SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

