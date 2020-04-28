The report on Dental Digital X-ray Market offers a detailed analysis of the MARKET size, growth, segments, key players, growth drivers as well as the challenges faced by the industry during 2016-2022. It covers various significant aspects including the growth opportunities and threats prevalent in the market. The various strategies to be adopted by investors and other clients in order to ensure successful business growth are also mentioned in the report.

Digital X-ray Machines are being used extensively by dentists worldwide to better detect, diagnose and treat dental disorders and oral diseases. X-rays are employed to treat oral disorders as they pass more easily through gums and cheeks.

There are three methods which are used to acquire dental images- Direct Method, Indirect Method and Semi-Direct Method. Digital Dental X-rays can be taken in two ways, outside the mouth known as Extraoral and inside the mouth known as Intraoral.

Market Dynamics

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global dental digital x-ray systems are growing incidence of dental disorders globally, rising awareness among people on the importance of oral health and increasing number of periodontitis and caries cases. Growth of the cosmetic dentistry market, technological advancements, growing ageing population across the globe and the growing requirement of dental diagnostic equipment are also expected to boost the growth of the market.

The factors that act as a constraint to the growth of the market are the high costs of digital dental x-ray equipments, regulatory mechanisms and reimbursement policies.

Market Segmentation

The Global Dental Digital X-ray Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End-Users, Application, Modality and Geography.

Segmentation by Product Type

Extraoral Dental X-ray Systems

Panoramic

CBCT

Others

Intraoral Dental X-ray Systems

Bitewing

Periapical

Occlusal

Hybrid Dental X-ray Systems

The Extraoral X-ray systems has the major market share in this segment and is also expected to have the highest growth rate.

Segmentation by End-Users

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Hospitals and dental clinics dominate the market share due to their extensive use of x-ray systems and are also projected to have the highest growth rate.

Segmentation by Application

Medical

Cosmetic

Forensic

The medical segment holds the majority of the market share due to the x-ray systems use in dental diagnostics and treatment. The cosmetics segment is projected to have the highest growth due to its growing popularity.

Segmentation by Modality

Portable X-ray Systems

Stationary X-ray Systems

Portable X-rays systems are expected to show high growth and capture market share due to advancements in technology and ease of usage of the portable equipment.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

North America holds the major market share but Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest growth rate in this segment.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

North America is the dominant region in the global dental digital x-ray market due to advancements in technology, increasing incidence of dental disorders among young adults & children in the region and the shift to digital systems from analogue systems. Asia Pacific is poised to show rapid growth mainly due to India and China’s increasing expenditure on health care, rising number of ageing population, growing incidence of dental disordersand the dense population in the region.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Global Dental Digital X-ray Market are Midmark Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health Inc., Sirona Dental Systems Inc., LED Medical Diagnostics, Cefla s.c, Air Techniques Inc., Vatech Co. Ltd, and Dexis.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

