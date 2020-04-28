The report on Dental Digital X-ray Market offers a detailed analysis of the MARKET size, growth, segments, key players, growth drivers as well as the challenges faced by the industry during 2016-2022. It covers various significant aspects including the growth opportunities and threats prevalent in the market. The various strategies to be adopted by investors and other clients in order to ensure successful business growth are also mentioned in the report.
Digital X-ray Machines are being used extensively by dentists worldwide to better detect, diagnose and treat dental disorders and oral diseases. X-rays are employed to treat oral disorders as they pass more easily through gums and cheeks.
There are three methods which are used to acquire dental images- Direct Method, Indirect Method and Semi-Direct Method. Digital Dental X-rays can be taken in two ways, outside the mouth known as Extraoral and inside the mouth known as Intraoral.
Market Dynamics
Some of the factors driving the growth of the global dental digital x-ray systems are growing incidence of dental disorders globally, rising awareness among people on the importance of oral health and increasing number of periodontitis and caries cases. Growth of the cosmetic dentistry market, technological advancements, growing ageing population across the globe and the growing requirement of dental diagnostic equipment are also expected to boost the growth of the market.
The factors that act as a constraint to the growth of the market are the high costs of digital dental x-ray equipments, regulatory mechanisms and reimbursement policies.
Market Segmentation
The Global Dental Digital X-ray Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End-Users, Application, Modality and Geography.
Segmentation by Product Type
Extraoral Dental X-ray Systems
Panoramic
CBCT
Others
Intraoral Dental X-ray Systems
Bitewing
Periapical
Occlusal
Hybrid Dental X-ray Systems
The Extraoral X-ray systems has the major market share in this segment and is also expected to have the highest growth rate.
Segmentation by End-Users
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Dental Academic & Research Institutes
Forensic Laboratories
Hospitals and dental clinics dominate the market share due to their extensive use of x-ray systems and are also projected to have the highest growth rate.
Segmentation by Application
Medical
Cosmetic
Forensic
The medical segment holds the majority of the market share due to the x-ray systems use in dental diagnostics and treatment. The cosmetics segment is projected to have the highest growth due to its growing popularity.
Segmentation by Modality
Portable X-ray Systems
Stationary X-ray Systems
Portable X-rays systems are expected to show high growth and capture market share due to advancements in technology and ease of usage of the portable equipment.
Segmentation by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
North America holds the major market share but Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest growth rate in this segment.
Regional/ Geographic Analysis
North America is the dominant region in the global dental digital x-ray market due to advancements in technology, increasing incidence of dental disorders among young adults & children in the region and the shift to digital systems from analogue systems. Asia Pacific is poised to show rapid growth mainly due to India and China’s increasing expenditure on health care, rising number of ageing population, growing incidence of dental disordersand the dense population in the region.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the Global Dental Digital X-ray Market are Midmark Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health Inc., Sirona Dental Systems Inc., LED Medical Diagnostics, Cefla s.c, Air Techniques Inc., Vatech Co. Ltd, and Dexis.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
