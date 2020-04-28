The report on Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market offers a detailed analysis of the MARKET size, growth, segments, key players, growth drivers as well as the challenges faced by the industry during 2016-2022. It covers various significant aspects including the growth opportunities and threats prevalent in the market. The various strategies to be adopted by investors and other clients in order to ensure successful business growth are also mentioned in the report.

With increasing instances of improper eating habits and lack of proper dental care, the prevalence of dental diseases is rampantly hiking. Dental cavities and tooth erosions are commonly seen among children and adults, all the same. Dental sealants are the specialized preventive dental products that form a protective layer on the grooves of the teeth surface and reduces the possibilities of the teeth getting infected.

At the same time, Dental adhesives are extensively used in the prosthodontic treatment procedures to give more retention to the dentures and helps the patients retain the dentures in their place without much effort. With advancing age or due to some systemic problems, as the bone ridges start to resorb and get flattened, the dentures start to slip away from the place and dental adhesives are tremendously useful at such times.

The dental adhesives and sealants market is highly susceptible to the level of awareness for overall dental hygiene in the market. With high tech innovations in the field, the market will benefit from the possible reduction in the price of dental treatment products will help the dental practitioners keep the treatment costs low.

The contemporary spike in the awareness regarding dental health issues is becoming one major factor for the increasing interest for Dental Adhesives and Sealants in the market. The young adults, specifically the age group 15 – 26 Years had become more responsive to their dental health needs. Dental treatment, being an expensive deal, is not much popular among the developing nations; although it is received well in North American and European countries. In respect to the future, as the technology advances, the prices of dental products are likely to get cut on the whole. This might help in the rise of the dental adhesive and sealants market.

The dental adhesive and sealant market can be landscaped, depending on how these products bond with the tooth, as solution based, water based and light (UV radiation) cured. With respect to the etching technique, these products can be self-etch, selective-etch or total-etch. On the basis of usage, the adhesives and sealants can be restorative adhesives, pit and fissure sealants, denture bonding agents, orthodontic bracket adhesives, tray adhesive, dental tissue sealants, etc. Among the group, the denture bonding agents and pit and fissure sealants are most popularly used over the market.

Pertaining to the increasing awareness and dental care programs run by governments, Asia Pacific is showing most potential for the development of market for dental adhesives and sealants in coming future. At the same time, with highest market share, the market is led by European and North American region.

With the dental studies gaining enormous attraction over last decade, it is most likely rise up the attention given on the R&D in this market, which in turn create more opportunities for the market of dental adhesives and sealants to develop. For emerging countries, the overall buzz created by the government campaigns and private players are helping the market to develop in these areas as well. The entry of several new players is likely to make the market extremely competitive and will increase the quality of the product offered in the coming years.

Already mentioning the likelihood of the competitiveness in the market, the main key players deploy strategies like acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures to keep the competitors out of the way. Main key players, like 3M, Dentsply International, Henkel, Johnson & Johnson, Ultradent Products, Baxter International, Procter & Gamble, etc. are continuously engaging in high technology solutions to gain a competitive edge over the other market players.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

