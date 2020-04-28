Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Industrial Wax Market 2020- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Industrial Wax market. Hence, companies in the Industrial Wax market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Industrial Wax Market

The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Industrial Wax market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report splits the global Industrial Wax market into different market segments such as:

The region-wise segmentation offers critical information such as the market share, revenue analysis, and market attractiveness of each region.

market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as type and application. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on the market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rate and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or stakeholders in the industrial wax market.

Industrial waxes are solid materials that melt and convert into a liquid state at slightly higher temperatures. Numerous types of waxes are available in the market, such as fossil-based, bio-based and synthetic waxes. Industrial wax exhibit superior properties and thus, find a wide range of applications in packaging, pharmaceutical, plastics, rubber, cosmetics, candles, sealants & adhesives and other sectors.

The report is structured to allow the readers to develop a thorough understanding of the industrial wax market. The report begins with market definitions, which are followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the industrial wax market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from the industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Industrial Wax Market: Report Methodology

For the industrial wax market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and a forecast made for 2018–2026. To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of industrial wax based on type such as Fossil based, Synthetic and Bio-based across key geographies on a country basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (KT) of the global industrial wax market. To deduce market value size, the cost of each type has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global industrial wax market is expected to develop in the future. The critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary and primary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets along with the primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global industrial wax market. Moreover, the industrial wax market has been analyzed and validated with reference to the global as well as regional markets. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual type cost of industrial wax and the cost by types in the global industrial wax market over the forecast period.

We have also analyzed the different segments of the global industrial wax market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand every individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global industrial wax market. The report also analyses the global industrial wax market on the basis of the absolute dollar opportunity. This usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, it is essential to identify the potential resources in the industrial wax market.

PMR has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global industrial wax market. This market attractiveness index would help clients identify real market opportunities in the global industrial wax market.

Industrial Wax Market: Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers in the global industrial wax market are Sasol, The Blayson Group Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Sonneborn LLC, The International Group, Inc., Koster Keunen, Kerax Limited, Iberceras Specialties S.L.U., H & R South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Cirebelle Fine Chemicals (Pty) Limited, Matchem – Specialty Waxes & Inspired Blends, The Darent Wax Company Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc., Asian Oil Company, CEPSA, BP South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd., MOL Group, HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC, and HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC., among others.

