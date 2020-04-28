This TIP report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Home Health Hubs Market. The primary objective of the report is to analyze the current market landscape and its future potential. All the relevant parameters have been considered for market analysis. The report also includes a discussion on the growth opportunities, drivers and restraints.

Home health hub is a software platform that connects the health caregiver and patient through the patient’s electronic devices and proactively organizes, cares & manages chronic diseases for better outcomes. Significant developments such as advanced connected home and mobile technologies are increasing efficiency and automation capabilities of data collection from patients. This helps to improve hospital and patient connectivity, thereby improving healthcare delivery and quality of care.

The home health hubs market is expected to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing emphasis on patient engagement & care management and extensive use of software solutions by healthcare providers in developed as well as developing countries across the globe. Growth of healthcare IT sector and integration of mobile technologies for various applications in home healthcare are expected to detain the growth of this market to a certain level.

The “Global Home Health Hubs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare IT market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of home health hubs market with detailed market segmentation by product and service, type of patient monitoring, end user and geography. The global home health hubs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading home health hubs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players:

1.OnKol

2. Insung Information Co., Ltd.

3. IDEAL LIFE INC.

4. iHealth Labs Inc.

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. Vivify Health, Inc.

7. Capsule Technologies, Inc.

8. MedM

9. Lamprey Networks, Inc.

10. AMC Health

The global home health hubs market is segmented on the basis of product and service, type of patient monitoring and end user. Based on product and service, the market is segmented as smartphone-based hubs, standalone hubs and services. On the basis of type of patient monitoring, the Global Home Health Hubs Market is segmented into high-acuity patient monitoring, moderate-acuity patient monitoring and low-acuity patient monitoring. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals, healthcare payers and home care agencies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global home health hubs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The home health hubs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting home health hubs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the home health hubs market in these regions.

TOC:

1.INTRODUCTION

1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Home Health Hubs Market – By Product and Service

1.3.2 Home Health Hubs Market – By Type of Patient Monitoring

1.3.3 Home Health Hubs Market – By End User

1.3.4 Home Health Hubs Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HOME HEALTH HUBS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. HOME HEALTH HUBS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

Continued….

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “HOME HEALTH HUBS” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “HOME HEALTH HUBS” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “HOME HEALTH HUBS” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “HOME HEALTH HUBS” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

