The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of all Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market globally. This report on ‘Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters are flexible and small tube which is inserted into a peripheral vein for delivering medicines and nutritional supplements. It is also used for collecting the blood samples for diagnosis and are designed using silicon to avoid side effects

Key Competitors In Market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, ICU Medical, Inc, Smiths Medical, Lars medicare Pvt Ltd, BD, Terumo Medical Corporation, ARGON MEDICAL, Teleflex Incorporated, Vigmed AB & Vigmed Holding AB, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, end user and geography. The global Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

By Product (Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter, Integrated/Closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheter) ; Technology (Conventional Peripheral Intravenous Catheter, Safety Peripheral Intravenous Catheter) ; End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Use, Others)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

