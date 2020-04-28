Process oils are special oils that are used in a variety of chemical and technical industries either as an aid to process or as a raw material. There are for different types of process oils namely naptenic, paraffinic, non-carciogenic, and aromatic. The napthenic, paraffinic, and aromatic process oils are used by the tire and rubber industry. The pressure-volulme-temperature (PVT) properties categorises the process oils as paraffinic, napthenic, and aromatic. Process oils are used in various industries like rubbers and tires, personal-care, textiles, and others.

The process oil market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of process oil coupled with growing tire manufacturing industries around the globe. Increasing demand and consumption of process oils in the Asia-Pacific regions have boosted the growth of the process oil market. However, increased use of soybean oil as an alternative for process oils in tire manufacturing restricts the growth of the process oil market. On the other hand, growing demand for low viscosity oils for use in vehicles and increased demand for green process oils around the globe are likely to showcase growth opportunities for process oil market during the forecast period.

The global process oil market is segmented on the basis of type, and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented as naptenic, paraffinic, non-carciogenic, and aromatic. The process oil market on the basis of applicaiton is classified into tire & rubber, polymer, personal care, textile, and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: ExxonMobil, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Panama Petrochem Ltd., Petronas Group, Repsol S.A., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total S.A., Unipetrol Group

The “Global Process Oil Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of process oil market with detailed market segmentation type, applications, and geography. The global process oil market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading process oil market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Most important Products of Process Oil covered in this report are:

Naphthenic

Paraffinic

Non-Carcinogenic

Aromatic

Most important Application of Process Oil covered in this report are:

Tire and Rubber

Polymer

Personal Care

Textile

Others

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY PROCESS OIL MARKET LANDSCAPE PROCESS OIL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS PROCESS OIL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS PROCESS OIL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE PROCESS OIL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION PROCESS OIL MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE PROCESS OIL MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

