The rapid test is used as a tool for food companies to validate and verify the efficacy of their food product. The rapid test helps in the detection of foodborne pathogens and toxins. It comprises the testing of food products for several contaminants such as pesticides, meat speciation, heavy metals, allergens, pathogens, mycotoxins, GMOs, and others. Rapid test methods are less time consuming than conventional methods used to detect the foodborne pathogen.

Increasing the number of foodborne disease across the globe is driving the demand for rapid test market (services). Furthermore, growth in demand for faster and reliable test results in the food and beverage industry is also projected to influence the rapid test market (services) significantly. Moreover, increasing awareness among consumers about food safety worldwide is expected to have a robust impact on the rapid test market (services). Active measure taken by the government and regulatory bodies for food safety is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Rapid Test Market (Services) Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of rapid test market (services) with detailed market segmentation by contaminant, technology, food tested and geography. The global rapid test market (services) is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rapid test market (services) players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Bureau Veritas S. A., Eurofins Scientific, Genetic ID Inc., Intertek Group plc, Merieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., SGS SA, TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

Scope of the report:

The global rapid test market (services) is segmented on the basis of contaminant, technology and food tested. Based on contaminant, the market is segmented into pathogens, meat speciation, GMOS, allergens, pesticides, mycotoxins, heavy metals and others. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into PCR-based, immunoassay-based, chromatography-based and spectroscopy-based. on the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into meat & seafood products, dairy products, processed food, fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, nuts, seeds, and spices, crops and others.

Most important Contaminant of Rapid Test (Services) covered in this report are:

Pathogens

Meat Speciation

GMOS

Allergens

Pesticides

Mycotoxins

Heavy Metals

Others

Most important Technology of Rapid Test (Services) covered in this report are:

PCR-Based

Immunoassay-Based

Chromatography-Based

Spectroscopy-Based

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) LANDSCAPE RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CONTAMINANT RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FOOD TESTED RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES) REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE RAPID TEST MARKET (SERVICES), KEY COMPANY PROFILES

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

