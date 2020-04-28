The Qatar HVAC maintenance service market was valued at $206.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Stable growth in the HVAC market is the major factor attributing to the progress of this domain as is FIFA World Cup 2022.

HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) maintenance services consist of monitoring, controlling, replacing, inspecting, upgrading, and associated activities, which help in streamlining the functionality of HVAC systems.

Due to the subtropical and dry hot desert climate types, Qatar experiences low annual rainfall and intensely hot summers, resulting in high dependency on HVAC systems for cooling.

Currently, the major players in the Qatari HVAC maintenance service market are Johnson Controls International PLC, Toshiba Carrier Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Al-Ta’adhod Group, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Daikin Industries Ltd., Leminar Air Conditioning Co. L.L.C., Standard Services Qatar, Cayan Facilities Management (FM), Crafter Qatar, EMCO Qatar, Metri Engineering Services (MES) Qatar WLL, and Electromechanical Maintenance Services (EMS) WLL.

The HVAC maintenance service market in Qatar is segmented by HVAC type, maintenance type, end-users, and region. Specifically talking about the HVAC type, the market has been divided into heating, ventilation, and cooling, among which the cooling category held the largest revenue share in 2017.

Therefore, we see that the growth of the market in the country is primarily being propelled by the rising installation of HVAC systems as a result of the growing construction sector.