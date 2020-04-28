Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Dietary Supplement Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Dietary Supplement Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Dietary Supplement Market over the period 2019-2026.

The global dietary supplements market is primarily driven by increased consumer awareness for preventative healthcare along with rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, negative publicity, fake products and high pricing of these products are expected to hinder the growth of the market. In coming years, increasing focus on development of herbal and organic dietary supplements are expected to emerge as growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period

Dietary supplement help lead a healthier life by providing essential nutrients needed for a healthy body. Malnutrition of infants is a major crisis across the developing countries. This factor is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market players, especially across the untapped markets of African and Asian countries. However, the market for this age group is forecasted to expand at the lowest CAGR. Encouragement to breastfeeding over dietary supplements may also hamper the demand to an extent

Scope of the Report

Dietary supplements are majorly consumed with a prime intention to enhance the intake of essential nutritional components in the human body. The dietary supplements market covers the knowledge of aggressive analysis, geographical regions, and manufacturers of dietary supplements. The market is segmented by type as Vitamins, Minerals, Botanicals, Enzymes, Fatty-Acids, Protein, and others; and by distribution channel into Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Channels, and Others. Also, the study provides an analysis of the dietary supplements market in the emerging and established markets across the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentation

Application Outlook

*Energy & Weight Management

*General Health

*Immunity

*Cardiac Health

*Diabetes

*Anti-cancer

Ingredient Outlook

*Vitamins

*Botanicals

*Minerals

*Proteins & Amino Acids

*Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

End user Outlook

*Adults

*Geriatric

*Pregnant Women

Form Outlook

*Tablets

*Capsules

*Gummies

*Liquids

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

The key manufacturers of global dietary supplements market include Amway, Blackmores Ltd., NBTY, Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Bayer AG, Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Epax AS, Surya Herbal Ltd., Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE.

Competitive Analysis:

The Dietary Supplement Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

