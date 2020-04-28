Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Construction Software Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Construction Software Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Construction Software Market over the period 2019-2026.

Construction software comprises a list of programs used by foremen, architects, and real estate moguls to simplify various processes in the construction industry. The programs that fit within the umbrella of construction software assist personnel in attaining a general outline of the building, estimating costs of raw materials, and increasing productivity and efficiency.

Increasing investments in the construction sector owing to a relaxing of regulations and rapid urbanisation are factors expected to drive the construction software market growth. Compatibility of cloud technology with the software coupled with its potential to build customised packages to store and manage data is seen as a huge plus for the market. Perceived negatives are a lack of skilled professionals and higher costs pertaining to hardware and software may pose a challenge to market growth.

Technology is rapidly changing in every industry concerning how things are being done and making the finished product better. But in an industry like construction where everything is dependent on human efforts with effective preexisting systems in place, it can be highly predictable to know how the software would assist in benefits to the industry. There is software for everything from accounting and expense tracking, fleeting product tracking, field service, and project management. With all the advancements in the construction industry, it’s essential that any construction software has a mobile platform to document things. Using construction software that has a mobile app allows for workers to create field notes, documentation and more. The software has the added advantage for allowing project information, planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in multiple construction projects. Also, the management can view new and original documents to the project, can check for approval on change orders and much more.

There is an increase in the demand for large-scale project management and large-scale construction project management solutions. This is encouraging the organizations to increasingly adopt construction management software as it helps in maintaining a regular follow-up and managing resources by automating the process. This automation of operations not only boosts productivity by minimizing the response time but also increases connectivity so that organizations can handle project-related inquiries easily and effectively. Thus, the increasing requirement for large-scale project management is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The construction industry witnessed significant growth in recent years. With the developed economies such as the US and the UK focusing on maintenance and restoration operations because of the aging infrastructure, the industry will continue to grow over the forecast period. Additionally, the growing investment by the governments of countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar in the development of smart cities will also influence construction industry growth.

Construction Management Software Market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

*On-Premises

*Cloud-Based

By End-user

*Builders and Contractors

*Construction Managers

*Engineers and Architects

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

The Construction Software Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

