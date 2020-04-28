The Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market was valued at $144 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $912 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 30.1% from 2017 to 2023. Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices can be are employed in any glaucoma surgery that avoids conjunctival dissection, and includes an ab interno incision for the treatment of patients suffering from glaucoma. The advent of MIGS devices has transformed the patients care with mild-to-moderate glaucoma conditions. In addition, improved safety profile as well as less time required for recovery after surgery as compared to more invasive techniques increases the demand for MIGS devices.

The Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market. The report on the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

