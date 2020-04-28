How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Free From Food Market: Quantitative Analysis From 2019-2028

Companies in the Free From Food market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Free From Food market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the Free From Food market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Free From Food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the Free From Food market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group has signed a conditional scheme implementation agreement with Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd. for acquisition at NZ$ 588 million.

Blue Diamond has entered into the sales and distribution agreement with Grupo Lala S.A.B. de C.V to sell Almond Breeze®, Blue Diamond’s almond-based beverage in Mexico.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to set directives on the labeling of gluten-free products in India. The regulatory body is also considering removal of the low gluten category where food products are processed to reduce the gluten content at the level of 20-100mg/kg.

Some of the key players operating in the free from food market are Groupe Danone, Abbott Laboratories Inc., NESTLE SA, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB), Coca-Cola Co, Blue Diamond Growers, Valio Oy, Kikkoman Corporation, Lactalis, Groupe, Monde Nissin Corp, Dr. Schär AG/SpA, General Mills Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, and other key players.

Fact.MR research report lends analytical insights into the competitive dynamics of the global free-from food market. Summary of the report is available upon request.

Increasing Sales of GMO-Free Food through Modern Trade Channels

Modern trade channels have emerged as a lucrative sales channel for food & beverage manufacturers, and free-from food is no exception to this trend. As consumer awareness on health impacts of GMO-food increases, manufacturers are focusing on clean-label and GMO-free food, and modern trade channels offer the convenience for consumers to make informed decisions along with significant variations in brand choices.

The report on the free from food market provides key insights and in-depth analysis on the free from food market with the help of robust research methodology. The insights on the free from food market are provided through primary and secondary research. Interviews and discussions with industry experts formed the part of primary research. Information gained using this research methodology has further been validated with the help of in-house industry experts and opinion leaders.

The intelligence obtained from primary interviews has been leveraged to validate the insights gained from secondary researches, which further serves as an authentic source of information for the report readers to bank on. While, journals press releases, company annual reports, and other valid data sources formed the part of secondary research in the free-from food market. The information and data provided in the free from food market report help readers to plan business strategies and gain competitive advantage in the free from food market.

What is the most common observable trend within the Free From Food market? Which region is set to register the maximum growth in terms of value and market share? Which market players in the Free From Food market are at the forefront in terms of product/technology innovation? Is the current Free From Food market landscape favorable for new market entrants? Which end-use industry is expected to generate the maximum demand for Free From Food during the forecast period?

