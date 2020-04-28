3w Market News Reports

Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – On-demand Transportation Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2030

A recent market study on the global On-demand Transportation market reveals that the global On-demand Transportation market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global On-demand Transportation market is discussed in the presented study.

The On-demand Transportation market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global On-demand Transportation market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global On-demand Transportation market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

  • Who are the most prominent players in the On-demand Transportation market?
  • What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
  • How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
  • Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
  • Why are the sales of the On-demand Transportation market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the On-demand Transportation Market Report

  • Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global On-demand Transportation market
  • Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
  • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the On-demand Transportation market
  • In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
  • A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the On-demand Transportation market

The presented report segregates the On-demand Transportation market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the On-demand Transportation market.

Segmentation of the On-demand Transportation market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the On-demand Transportation market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the On-demand Transportation market report.

segmented as follows:

  • Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Type
    • Ride-sharing
    • Vehicle Rental/Leasing
    • Ride Sourcing
  • Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Business Model
    • P2P
    • B2B
    • B2C 
  • Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Vehicle Type
    • Passenger Cars
    • Light Commercial Vehicles
    • Heavy Commercial Vehicles
    • Buses & Coaches
    • Micro-mobility 
  • Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Autonomy Level
    • Manual
    • Semi-autonomous
    • Autonomous 
  • Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Power Source
    • Fuel Powered
    • HEV (HEV)
    • PHEV (PHEV)
    • BEV (BEV)
  • Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Application
    • Passenger Transportation
    • Goods Transportation 
  • Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Region
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
      • GCC
      • South Africa
      • Rest of MEA
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America

