Customized antibodies can be generated in a mouse, rat or hamster, to meet any particular host requirements. Companies are providing wide range of antibodies according to the researcher’s requirements. There are variety of customized antibodies in the market which includes polyclonal and monoclonal antibody, recombinant monoclonal antibody, hybridoma antibody, polyclonal recombinant antibody and others. Companies are offering complete support services for all types and steps of antibody production from peptide design, synthesis, and carrier protein conjugation to animal immunization, serum collection, or hybridoma fusion, titer analysis, and final antibody purification.
The custom antibody market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to growing research activity and funding, quality concerns over catalog antibodies, rising antibody therapeutics and expanding drug pipeline, growing industry-academia collaborations. However, cost and time-intensive antibody development processes, presence of antibody alternatives in the market are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Major Key Players:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Merck Group
- Abcam plc
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- GenScript
- BioLegend, Inc.
- Rockland Immunochemicals
- ProMab Biotechnologies
