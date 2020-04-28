According to new study Nurse call systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,936.83 Mn by 2027 Globally, says The Insight Partners.

Key factors driving the market are rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease across the region, rising in the support of government in country. In addition, the presence of various market players and rising in the numbers of assisted living centers in the world are likely to contribute the growth of the market. However, factors such as higher costs of the nurse call system and its installation charges are expected to hamper the growth of global nurse call system market.

The Asia Pacific nurse call systems market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to driving factors such as significant rise in the incidences of the Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia, presence of the market and developments done by them. The market is also experiencing the growth of the assisted living centers that are likely to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the prominent players operating in nurse call systems market

Ascom Honeywell International Inc. Siemens AG Azure Healthcare Intercall Systems Inc. SCHRACK SECONET AG STANLEY Healthcare Critical Alert Systems. Hill-Rom Services Inc. TEKTONE

NURSE CALL SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Nurse Call Systems Market – By Equipment

Integrated Communication Systems

Button Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

Global Nurse Call Systems Market – By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

Global Nurse Call Systems Market – By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

Others

Global Nurse Call Systems Market – By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global nurse call systems industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below;

2019: Critical Alert Systems has announced a partnership with Bernoulli Health, developer of Bernoulli One. The platform fuses Bernoulli One’s real-time, patient-generated data, including live-streaming waveforms and alert notifications intelligently aggregated and filtered from multiple physiologic devices and EHRs, with Critical Alert Systems’ staff assignment, advanced, rules-based routing and distribution capabilities.

2018: Ascom Holding AG with Dräger AG & Co. KGaA has launched integrated clinical alarm management solution in North America. The solution was introduced for Ascom’s Unite Connect and it has received FDA clearance for sales and distribution in the US. The product is also available in the Canadian market.

2017: Beacon Communications, LLC entered into partnership with STANLEY Healthcare Connected, and will offer STANLEY Healthcare’s senior living solutions – including the Arial emergency call solution and WanderGuard BLUE wander management solution to new and existing customers in western United States.

