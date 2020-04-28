Endodontic Devices market is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising incidences of dental problems across the world, globally rising geriatric population and increasing awareness regarding dental health. On the other hand the market is expected to experience restraining factor such as limited reimbursements and high cost of dental services.
Asia Pacific is accounted as the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. Rise in the dental healthcare facilities, support by the government in the country such as India, Japan and Australia are the key driving factors for the market. In addition, the market for the endodontic devices is likely to grow significantly due to the rise in the medical tourism and dental tourism in South Korea. The cost effective of the dental treatment under the dental tourism is likely to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The global endodontic devices market accounted to US$ 1,510.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,276.5 Mn by 2027.
Company Profiles
- Danaher
- Dentsply Sirona
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- Septodont Holding
- COLTENE Group
- FKG Dentaire SA
- Brasseler USA
- MANI,INC.
- Nikinc Dental
Endodontic Devices – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Instruments
- Apex Locators
- Endodontic Motors
- Endodontic Scalers
- Machine Assisted Obturation Systems
- Handpieces
- Endodontic Lasers
- Endodontic Consumables
- Access Preparation
- Burs
- Drills
- Shaping and Cleaning
- Files & Shapers
- Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants
- Obturation Materials
- Plastic
- Metals
- Cements & Pastes
- MTA
- Calcium Phosphates
- Others
By End User
- Dental Clinics
- Dental Hospitals
- Dental Academic & Research Institutes
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
Strategic Insights
Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global endodontic devices industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the endodontic devices. For instance, in March, 2019, FKG Dentaire SA TotalFill BC Sealer HiFlow for endodontic obturation. Compared to standard TotalFill BC Sealer, TotalFill BC Sealer HiFlow exhibits a lower viscosity when heated and is more radiopaque, making it optimized for warm obturation techniques. Thus, the organic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.
