Restorative Dentistry includes dental implants, which are usually coupled with the rising number of geriatric population across the globe; however, a growing number of younger people are now opting for dental implantation procedures instead of bridges. Dental implants function as natural-looking teeth and can last as long as regular teeth.
The Asia Pacific remote patient monitoring market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to cheap labor and low production cost, rising disposable income, and growing concern for restorative dentistry. Additionally, the growing healthcare infrastructure is expected to equally influence the overall growth of restorative dentistry market during the forecast period.
Key factors driving the market are increasing the prevalence of tooth loss, a growing number of dental practices, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in the restorative dentistry. However, limited reimbursement available for dental procedures and high costs of restorative materials is likely to hamper the market growth.
Restorative Dentistry Market is expected to reach US$ 28,228.9 Mn in 2027.
Some of the prominent players operating in restorative dentistry market are
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- 3M
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Ultradent Products, Inc.
- Institut Straumann AG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- GC Corporation
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Voco Gmbh
RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Restorative Materials
- Implants
- Prosthetics
- Restorative Equipment
By End user
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Dental Laboratories
- Dental Schools and Research Institutes
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
Strategic Insights
Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global restorative dentistry industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:
2019: Dentsply Sirona introduced Astra Tech Implant System and Ankylos and Xive to provide long-term functional and esthetic solutions for many clinical situations and patients worldwide.
2019: 3M and Bioclear entered into a partnership to provide dentists and dental schools with the techniques, tools and equipment to allow for longer lasting, stronger, and aesthetically superior composites.
2016: Straumann and Anthogyr signed a partnership agreement that enables the Swiss company to invest in Anthogyr and to address a broader section of the fast-growing tooth replacement market in China.
The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2019, 3M launched 3M Filtek Universal Restorative that offers a modernized approach to anterior and posterior restorations, with a simplified shading process and advanced composite technology to provide strong and esthetic results. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.
