The market for gastric balloon is expected to grow due to rising cases of obesity as well as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical method. In addition, growth of the market in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific was the leading geographic Gastric Balloon Market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia is well known across the world for the dynamic market nature and robust growth capabilities. The region has a large obese population base in its leading countries such as, China and Japan. Also, there has been rising preference for bariatric surgeries for better weight loss.
The gastric balloon market accounted to US$ 62.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 152.1 Mn by 2027.
Company Profiles
- Allurion Technologies Inc.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
- ENDALIS
- Helioscopie Medical Implants
- LEXEL SRL
- MEDSIL
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.
- ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.
- Silimed
- Spatz FGIA, Inc.
The report segments the global gastric balloon market as follows:
Global Gastric balloon Market – By Type
Single Gastric Balloons
Elipse Gastric Balloons
Orbera Gastric Balloons
Other Single Gastric Balloons
Dual Gastric Balloons
Triple Gastric Balloons
Global Gastric Balloon Market – By Filling Material
Saline Filled
Gas Filled
Global Gastric Balloon Market – By End User
Bariatric Surgeons
Gastrointestinal Endoscopists
Nutritionists & Aesthetic Practitioners
Other End Users
Global Gastric balloon Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
U.K
Asia Pacific (APAC)
China
India
Japan
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
South Africa
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
Strategic Insights
Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global gastric balloon industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below;
2018: In April, 2018, Apollo received approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for the ORBERA365 Managed Weight Loss System. This approval enables the reach of ORBERA365 into the largest bariatric market in the Middle East with over 15,000 procedures performed per year.
2017: In November, 2017, Obalon and Sono Bello entered an agreement. Through the agreement the Obalon Balloon System would be used for non-surgical weight loss in Sono Bello centers across the US.
2015: In December 2015, Allurion received a CE mark allowing sale of the product in the European Union. The product has been made available in the weight loss centers in France, Italy and the United Kingdom.
