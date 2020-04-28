The market for gastric balloon is expected to grow due to rising cases of obesity as well as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical method. In addition, growth of the market in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific was the leading geographic Gastric Balloon Market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia is well known across the world for the dynamic market nature and robust growth capabilities. The region has a large obese population base in its leading countries such as, China and Japan. Also, there has been rising preference for bariatric surgeries for better weight loss.

The gastric balloon market accounted to US$ 62.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 152.1 Mn by 2027.