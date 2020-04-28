Medical recruitment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 11,435.1 Mn by 2027.

Medical recruitment market is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising numbers of healthcare centers, rising developments in the healthcare industry, and rapidly growing geriatric population. Whereas, the market is expected to face challenges such as placing immigrants in countries which is a restraint to the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the medical recruitment market include, Impellam Group, Everyday Health Group, CCM Recruitment International, TFS Healthcare, IMS Recruitment, CPL Healthcare, MASC Medical, Proclinical (ICS), Euromotion and EGV among the others. The market has carried out various organic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their service offering in the healthcare industry.

Company Profiles

Impellam Group

Everyday Health Group

CCM Recruitment International

TFS Healthcare

IMS Recruitment

CPL Healthcare

MASC Medical

Proclinical (ICS)

Euromotion

EGV

Global Medical Recruitment Market – By Candidature

Health Professionals Physicians

Health Information Technicians

Biological & Medical Scientists

Medical Social Workers

Medical Representatives

Other Candidatures

Global Medical Recruitment Market – By Service

Managed Services Consulting Services Vendor Management Recruitment Processes Outsourcing (RPO)

Recruitment Services Permanent Position Temporary Position

Specialist Care Services

Homecare Services

Other Services

Global Medical recruitment Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



Strategic Insights

Organic growth strategies were observed in global medical recruitment industry. The organic strategies which were conducted by the various market players in the medical recruitment market. For instance, in May 2019, Proclinical AG has expanded its presence to Basel. The company has utilized this strategy as opportunity to mark its presence. Also, rising demand for skilled R&D professionals from biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device and clinical research organizations has enforced to use this strategy for growth in the market.

