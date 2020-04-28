Medical recruitment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 11,435.1 Mn by 2027.
Medical recruitment market is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising numbers of healthcare centers, rising developments in the healthcare industry, and rapidly growing geriatric population. Whereas, the market is expected to face challenges such as placing immigrants in countries which is a restraint to the growth of the market.
The major players operating in the medical recruitment market include, Impellam Group, Everyday Health Group, CCM Recruitment International, TFS Healthcare, IMS Recruitment, CPL Healthcare, MASC Medical, Proclinical (ICS), Euromotion and EGV among the others. The market has carried out various organic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their service offering in the healthcare industry.
Company Profiles
- Impellam Group
- Everyday Health Group
- CCM Recruitment International
- TFS Healthcare
- IMS Recruitment
- CPL Healthcare
- MASC Medical
- Proclinical (ICS)
- Euromotion
- EGV
Global Medical Recruitment Market – By Candidature
- Health Professionals
- Physicians
- Health Information Technicians
- Biological & Medical Scientists
- Medical Social Workers
- Medical Representatives
- Other Candidatures
Global Medical Recruitment Market – By Service
- Managed Services
- Consulting Services
- Vendor Management
- Recruitment Processes Outsourcing (RPO)
- Recruitment Services
- Permanent Position
- Temporary Position
- Specialist Care Services
- Homecare Services
- Other Services
Global Medical recruitment Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- South & Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Strategic Insights
Organic growth strategies were observed in global medical recruitment industry. The organic strategies which were conducted by the various market players in the medical recruitment market. For instance, in May 2019, Proclinical AG has expanded its presence to Basel. The company has utilized this strategy as opportunity to mark its presence. Also, rising demand for skilled R&D professionals from biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device and clinical research organizations has enforced to use this strategy for growth in the market.
