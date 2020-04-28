The global LNG bunkering market was valued at $214 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $10,185 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 58.5% from 2017 to 2023. Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) is an environment-friendly and commercially attractive fuel used in ships. LNG as a marine fuel has gained importance in the last few years due to the upcoming regulations on sulfur emissions. Technical solutions for LNG supply infrastructure and on-board storage and processing are available.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013326

The International Maritime Organization’s regulations of sulfur cap of 0.50% m/m (mass/mass) in 2020 for marine fuels, increase in ocean-borne trade, especially in ton-km travelled, and lower cost of LNG bunker fuel than other variants of ECA-compliant fuels are the factors that drive the development of the global LNG bunkering market. However, demand-supply gap for LNG bunkering is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, development of LNG bunkering infrastructure and regulatory framework is expected to be a key challenge for the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Skangas AS,Gasnor As,Statoil ASA,Barents Naturgass As,Engie SA,Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co. KG,Eni Norge AS,Harvey Gulf International Marine Llc.,Polskie LNG SA,Korea Gas Corp.

The global LNG bunkering market is segmented based on end user and geography. By end user, it is categorized into tanker fleet, bulk & general cargo, offshore vessels & ferries, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2016, Europe occupied the highest market share, followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for one-third share of the global LNG bunkering market by 2023, witnessing substantial growth in the emerging countries, such as, China, India, and South Korea.

The prominent players in the global LNG bunkering market focus on product development and agreements as their key strategies to gain significant market share.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013326

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the LNG Bunkering market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.