Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Analyzed in a New Intelligence Study

Competition Landscape

Regional Landscape

End-User Analysis

The following manufacturers are covered:

METABOLIX INC.

Kaneka

MEREDIAN HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

SHENZHEN ECOMANN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

BIOMATERA

BIOMER

BIO-ON-SRL

NEWLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

PHB INDUSTRIAL S.A.

POLYFERM CANADA, INC.

TIANAN BIOLOGIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.

TIANJIN GREENBIO MATERIALS CO., LTD.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monomers

Co-Polymers

Terpolymers

Segment by Application

Bacterial Fermentation

Biosynthesis

Enzymatic Catalysis

