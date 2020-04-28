Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Hyaluronic Acid Products Market Growth Analyzed in a New Study

Alcon, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Allergan, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fidia Farmaceutici SpA, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GALDERMA S.A., LifeCore Biomedical LLC, Hyaltech Ltd., Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., Sanofi, Merz Aesthetics, Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shanghai Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Seikagaku Corp., Smith & Nephew plc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., and TRB Chemedica Int. SA are the major players operating in the global market for hyaluronic acid products.

Producers of hyaluronic acid products are extensively engaged in research and development with the aim of coming up with highly advanced and cost-effective products in order to gain a competitive edge over peers.

Key segments of the global market for hyaluronic acid products by products

Single-injection Cycle

Three-injection Cycle

Five-injection Cycle

Key segments of the global market for hyaluronic acid products by application

Osteoarthritis

Ophthalmic Surgery

Dermal Fillers

Vesicoureteral Reflux (VUR)

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

