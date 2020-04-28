How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Micro Motor Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2017 to 2022

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Micro Motor market. Research report of this Micro Motor market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.





Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Micro Motor Market

ABB Ltd., Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mitsuba Corp., Wellings Holdings Ltd., Constar Micromotor Co. Ltd., Nidec Corporation, Maxon Motors AG, Buhler Motors GmbH., and Asmo Co. Ltd. are among the leading players participating in the competitive space of the global micro motor market. The report offers an extensive analysis of the company profiles, market shares, recent developmental strategies, and current and prospected financial performance.

In the backdrop of the latest industry trends, a majority of competitors in the global micro motor market are investing their efforts in developing micro motors for a plethora of disposable medical devices, experimenting affordable automation of routine industrial tasks, and exploring micro motor applicability in consumer products. Key players are proactively taking steps to adapt to evolving globalization pressures by concentrating on reliability and accuracy through high-throughput manufacturing.

Johnson Electric announced the launch of its new line of products in the DC micro motor section. These micro motors are exceptionally compact in terms of design and aim to improve the automotive fuel efficiency. Claimed to represent the industry's highest power density, these motors significantly contribute to reduced vehicular weight.

Protean Electric, the global in-wheel motor technology leader, recently launched a new in-wheel electric drive system specifically for hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery powered light-duty EVs. In-wheel micro motors are readily installed in un-used spaces behind the wheels, which eliminate the need for differentials, gearbox and drive shafts – offering additional design flexibility to automakers.

Product Definition: Micro Motor Market

Micro motors, as the term suggests, are miniaturized motors that are widely used by various end use verticals for mobility applications. Portability, high energy efficiency, and vibration alert notification are among the key attributes of micro motors that enable it to be considered as a better alternative to conventional small-sized motors.

About the Global Micro Motor Market Report

According to a recently released intelligence outlook, the global micro motor market revenue will possibly exhibit 4.4% CAGR over 2017-2022, approaching the valuation of US$ 38 Bn by 2022 end. The report uncovers all aspects of the global micro motor market and offers analysis of micro motor market performance over the said timeline.

Comprehensive SWOT analysis of established market players is provided in the report along with critical data including the sales strategy, marketing strategy and pricing strategy adopted by each market player.

