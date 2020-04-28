Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Golf Cart Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Golf Cart market. Hence, companies in the Golf Cart market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

On the basis of application, the global golf cart market can be segmented into golf courses, personal use, industry use, rental services and others. Golf courses segment accounted for over 49.1% value share in 2015. High growth of the segment is mainly attributed to use of golf carts in niche applications such as short trips in shopping malls, universities, airports and short drives around the town.

North America is expected to remain the dominant regional market over the forecast period

On the basis of geography, the global golf cart market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The North America golf cart market accounted for a value share of 41.7% in 2015 and is projected to retain its dominance in the global golf cart market over the forecast period. The Western Europe golf cart market is expected to represent significantly high incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026, while the APEJ golf cart market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period. Sales of golf carts in Japan is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 58.9 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Some of the leading market players in the global golf cart market include Club Car, LLC, EverGreen Electrical Vehicles, E-Z-GO, Columbia ParCar Corp, Yamaha Golf-Car Company, Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co., Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Maini Material Movement Pvt. Ltd., Garia Luxury Golf Car and Cruise Car, Inc.

