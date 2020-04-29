COVID-19: Potential impact on Aircraft Towbars Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Aircraft Towbars market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Aircraft Towbars market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Aircraft Towbars market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Aircraft Towbars market.

As per the report, the Aircraft Towbars market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Aircraft Towbars market are highlighted in the report. Although the Aircraft Towbars market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Segmentation of the Aircraft Towbars Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Aircraft Towbars is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Aircraft Towbars market.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR’s report on the aircraft towbar market offers holistic intelligence on demand and supply trends of aircraft towbar worldwide, along with an in-depth assessment on the aircraft towbar market’s competitive landscape. Comprehensive data on prominent as well as emerging aircraft towbar manufacturers has been offered, along with analysis on their company overview, product overview, key financials and key developments. Key aircraft towbar market players profiled in the report include Tronair, Brackett Aircraft Company Inc., K&M Airporttechnik, Techman-Head Group, and others.

Some of the key developments made by leading players in aircraft towbar market include:

The HT-60A Towbar by AERO SPECIALTIES, which is a lightweight aluminum-based model designed for continuous ramp use. The HT-60A can be disassembled into two parts for easy transportation, while the pneumatic wheels mounted rid the hassle of moving to and from aircrafts.

ATA-9 by Tronair, which come in diverse range including custom, narrow & wide-body, snap-back, portable and multi-head. These models are made available for single-engine, light aircrafts. Resilience and dependability are key attributes of these models that Tronair claims to be incontestable.

Definition

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) defines aircraft towbar as a GSE that hooks or clamps onto nosewheel of tricycle-gear airplane. While for airplanes with steerable nosewheel, aircraft towbar can be clamped onto the nosewheel strut. Aircraft towbar is majorly categorized into multi-head aircraft towbar and universal aircraft towbar, while the driving mechanism of aircraft towbar is classified into conventional and electric variants.

About the Report

Fact.MR’s report on the aircraft towbar market is an all-inclusive compilation of valuable & actionable insights. A detailed assessment on the aircraft towbar market has been delivered in the report, which include analysis on key dynamics including drivers, trends, opportunities and restraints, affecting current and future growth of the aircraft towbar market. Primary objective of the report is to offer its readers with authentic intelligence on aircraft towbar market that aids them in aggregating and slating possible strategies based on the holistic insights offered on aircraft towbar market. This further aids the report readers in aligning well with changing dynamics of the aircraft towbar market.

An overview of the aircraft towbar market at a global scale is covered, to help clients in better understanding future growth potential of the aircraft towbar market. This further enables them in devising future direction of their aircraft towbar businesses and making proper investment decisions in the aircraft towbar market. The report also offers a realistic view of aircraft towbar market acumen, eliminating all biases, along with data on aircraft towbar sales in terms of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn).

Segmentation

The report provides a systematic representation of important segments in the aircraft towbar market, with the help of a taxonomy table. The aircraft towbar market is primarily segmented in terms of product type, material type, aircraft type, tow-head type, towbar mechanism, and region. Multi-head aircraft towbar and standard/universal aircraft towbars are key product type segments analyzed in the aircraft towbar market. The report classified the materials used for production of aircraft towbars into aluminum and steel. Aircraft types analyzed in the aircraft towbar market include executive jet, civil aircraft, cargo aircraft, and military aircraft. Shear pin and clamp are the two tow-head types examined in the aircraft towbar market. The report segments the towhead mechanism of aircraft towbars into conventional and electric. The report has categorized the aircraft towbar market regionally into CIS & Russia, Japan, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Additional Questions Answered

The report also provides answers to other important questions related to aircraft towbar market, such as –

Why sales of standard/universal aircraft towbar are outpacing that of multi-head aircraft towbar?

How many units of aluminum-based aircraft towbars will be sold by 2028-end?

Which type of aircraft will hold largest volume share of the aircraft towbar market?

By what rate is electric aircraft towbar sale outpacing their conventional counterparts?

What will be the growth rate of aircraft towbar market in APEJ?

Research Methodology

The report offers an in-depth assessment on the aircraft towbar market, which is based on a tested & proven research methodology, which involves comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. These research methods have helped in arriving at important numbers for the aircraft towbar market. Data collected on the aircraft towbar market by these researches go through several validation funnels, examination and re-examination, prior to their inclusion in the report.

Credibility of the statistics evaluated and data acquired on the aircraft towbar market, bases itself on unique nature of Fact.MR’s research methodology, which claims ensuring greater accuracy and provision of authentic data. Intelligence obtained from opinion leaders and industry experts in the aircraft towbar market have been extrapolated, meanwhile contemplation of the data has allowed analysts to develop this analytic and insightful report on the aircraft towbar market.

