How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Automotive Telematics Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2027

Global Automotive Telematics Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Automotive Telematics market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Automotive Telematics market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Automotive Telematics market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Automotive Telematics market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Automotive Telematics market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Automotive Telematics market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Automotive Telematics Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Telematics market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Telematics market

Most recent developments in the current Automotive Telematics market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Automotive Telematics market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Automotive Telematics market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Automotive Telematics market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Automotive Telematics market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Automotive Telematics market? What is the projected value of the Automotive Telematics market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Automotive Telematics market?

Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Automotive Telematics market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Automotive Telematics market. The Automotive Telematics market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Drivers and Trends



Governments in advanced and emerging economies such as US, UK, Brazil, Singapore, India, have introduced regulations, policies and initiatives to increase the use of telematics in the automotive industry with a view to improving road safety. Increased acceptance of advanced technology and gadgets, such as mobile phones, laptops, smart phones, tablets, telecommunications, and various other technological goods in advanced and emerging regions has been witnessed in the last few years, particularly in the Asian region. As most of the manufacturers are competing to retain or increase their market share, some players are investing in innovating their product offerings by integrating new features and application in telematics devices. In order to maintain greater margins, OEMs capitalize on the convergence of digital content, wireless communication and automotive electronics. In the short term, however, telematics is expected to represent a product differentiation strategy rather than a revenue play. OEMs have created a new business model to complement their existing car making model. OEMs are investing in telematics to capture the untapped market. By 2020, they want to position their companies globally as the providers of content and services, just like phones or tablets.

There has been increasing adoption of emerging hybrid technology in vehicles (semi-autonomous vehicles are expected to become commonplace). The importance of remote vehicle diagnostics is slowly growing globally. Automotive OEMs are expected to continue investing in various technology advancements, such as integration of smart phones with the vehicle infotainment unit. This is expected to make embedded solutions more affordable and engaging.

