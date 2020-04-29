COVID-19 impact: Oil Refining Pumps Market to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast Period 2018 to 2028

The global Oil Refining Pumps market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Oil Refining Pumps market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Oil Refining Pumps market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Oil Refining Pumps Market

The recently published market study on the global Oil Refining Pumps market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Oil Refining Pumps market. Further, the study reveals that the global Oil Refining Pumps market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Oil Refining Pumps market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Oil Refining Pumps market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Oil Refining Pumps market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2434

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Oil Refining Pumps market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Oil Refining Pumps market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Oil Refining Pumps market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the report on oil refining pumps market provide details on the leading players in the market. This section includes compelling insights on the latest developments, key strategies, new product launches, and focus areas of the major players in the oil refining pumps market. A dashboard view along with the SWOT analysis of companies in the oil refining pumps market is also included in the report.

Key developments in oil refining pumps market by major players,

Xylem recently signed a MoU with Ethiopia’s Ministry of water, irrigation, and energy to improve water-security standards by providing additional sewage coverage and water-system optimization services.

Grundfos is planning to open its third pump production unit in India by 2020. Meanwhile, the company has already opened a new facility in Florida to serve water and wastewater industry.

KSB has added new submersible borehole pumps to its product portfolio. The newly launched pumps are capable of handling flow rate of up to 5000 m³ per hour.

Alfa Laval has won two orders to supply pumping systems for oil platforms in North Sea. The combined value of the orders is approximately SEK 175 million. The order includes offshore pumping system for injection of seawater in production wells and for firewater.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has acquired DV systems. The acquisition will support the company to expand in Canadian market and leverage the company’s operational, commercial and R&D capabilities.

For full coverage of the competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts

Definition

Oil refining pumps are used to transfer fluid from one location to another. Various types of oil refining pumps are centrifugal pumps, rotary pumps, and reciprocating pumps. Different types of oil refining pumps are integrated in the refining system for a specific purpose and play an important role in purifying and transporting different fluids.

About the Report

The report on oil refining pumps market provides key insights and forecast on the market. The important factors in the oil refining pumps market influencing the growth are also offered in the report. The objective of the report is to offer authentic information on the oil refining pumps market, enabling the readers to plan business strategies accordingly. The report also focuses on the challenges in the oil refining pumps market and growth opportunities for market participants.

Market Segmentation

The oil refining pumps market is segmented on the basis capacity, product type, application, and pumps characteristics. These major segments are further divided into sub-segments to offer clear picture on the oil refining pumps market.

Based on the capacity, the market is segmented into small (upto 500 gpm), medium (500-1000 gpm), and high (more than 1000 gpm). On the basis of product type, oil refining pumps market is segmented into reciprocating pumps, centrifugal pumps, and rotary pumps.

By application, the oil refining pumps market is segmented into refinery process, water circulating, special purpose, and water/wastewater. Based on pump characteristics, the oil refining market segment includes standard pumps, engineered pumps, and special purpose pump.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the oil refining pumps market also offers answers to some important questions.

What will be the revenue share of centrifugal pumps in the oil refining pumps market?

Which region is expected to dominate the oil refining pumps market?

Which type of pumps based on capacity will witness highest growth in oil refining pumps market?

Which country in APAC will witness significant growth in oil refining pumps market?

Research Methodology

The report on the oil refining pumps market provides critical information on the market with the help of constructive research methodology. The research methodology to gain actionable and valuable insights on the oil refining pumps market includes both primary and secondary research. Interviews were conducted with the oil refining pumps market experts to gain important information on the growth of the oil refining pumps market along with the forecast. The insights garnered in the report are also cross-validated by interactions with industry experts during primary research.

Request methodology of this Report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2434

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Oil Refining Pumps market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Oil Refining Pumps market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Oil Refining Pumps market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Oil Refining Pumps market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Oil Refining Pumps market between 20XX and 20XX?

Why Purchase Reports from Fact.MR?

Customized market reports as per the clients’ requirement

Rich experience in curating market reports for clients from different industrial domains

Round the clock customer service for clients in different time zones

Over 300+ queries addressed every day

Catering to over 700+ clients each year

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2434