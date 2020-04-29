Coronavirus’ business impact: Thermal Papers Market Demand Analysis by 2018 to 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Thermal Papers market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Thermal Papers market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Thermal Papers market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Thermal Papers market.

As per the report, the Thermal Papers market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Thermal Papers market are highlighted in the report. Although the Thermal Papers market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Thermal Papers market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Thermal Papers market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Thermal Papers market

Segmentation of the Thermal Papers Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Thermal Papers is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Thermal Papers market.

Increasing Cost of Raw Materials Leads to Thermal Papers Price Hike

The thermal papers marketplace is witnessing increase in prices of thermal papers owing to the rising cost of pulp and other raw materials used in the manufacturing. In addition, global shortage in the leuco dye supply chain, the highly utilized dye in the thermal paper industry, has led to an unprecedented rise in the cost of thermal papers. On the back of these developments, thermal paper manufacturers have increased the prices of thermal paper.

In February 2018, Jujo Thermal announced a price increase for its direct thermal paper by 10-15%, effective from 1st March 2018.

In March 2018, Koehler Paper announced an increase in thermal paper prices by 10-12% for new orders.

In May 2018, Mitsubishi announced a price increase for its THEMOSCRIPT® thermal paper range by 10%, effective from 1st July 2018.

In July 2017, Lecta announced a price hike for its thermal and carbonless papers by 6%, effective from September 2017.

Point-of-Sale Commerce Remains a Prominent User of Thermal Papers

The expansion of the retail industry in the form of an increasing network of supermarket and hypermarkets as well as the growth of the hospitality industry are major factors driving the point-of-sale commerce. While grocery and retail are significant end-users, the point-of-sale also finds application in transportation payments such as parking and taxi industry.

Although e-commerce is penetrating the retail industry, point-of-sale commerce continues to remain a prime means of billing information transfer across industries. And these industries show significant reliance on thermal papers for their point-of-sale billing. As long as the point-of-sale commerce continue to remain a preferred mode of billing transactions, demand for thermal papers will remain consistent in the coming years.

Increasing Demand for Tailor-Made Thermal Products

Thermal papers have been highly embraced for the application of labeling and packaging wherein multiple end-use industries such as food, logistics and production management. These end-users show significant demand for thermal papers and other thermal products such as thermal transfer ribbons.

Well aware of the demand trends, manufacturers in the thermal papers market are introducing tailored solution specific to different applications. For instance, the thermal labels used in the food industry are manufactured with different features such as heat resistance, metal detection and durability.

Increasing Preference for Digital Transactions Weakens Thermal Paper Sales

Digital payment platforms are highly embraced across businesses as well as customers. Rising penetration of e-commerce has further encouraged the growth of digital payments. Further, digital payments are gaining popularity as a safer, convenient and smarter way of transactions.

As digital transactions are entirely taken care digitally and do not involve an exchange of billing receipt – majorly printed on thermal papers, rapid adoption of digital payment methods are likely to impact the application of thermal papers.

Thermal Papers Market – Definition

Thermal paper is a type of specialty paper which contains coating of a composite formulation. The property of formulation is a mixture of a heat-sensitive dye and a suitable matrix. When temperature crosses melting point of the mixture, the color of the dye changes. The precoat below the thermal coat absorbs the dye mixture and prevents thermal ink carry in the print head.

Thermal Papers Market – About the Report

Fact.MR has published a study in the thermal papers market and published a report titled, “Thermal Papers Market: Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2027.” The thermal papers market report covers in-depth analysis of market driver, restraints, trends and opportunities in the thermal papers market. The report also covers associated industry analysis and a thorough assessment of competitive landscape. An extensive analysis as such delivers the most comprehensive and credible performance of the thermal papers market for the period of 2018-2027.

Thermal Papers Market Structure

The thermal papers market is studied thoroughly to derive the market segmentation. The thermal papers market is segmented based on thickness, by end-use industry, by application and by technology. The global thermal papers market study also covers market analysis in key regions.

Based on thickness, thermal papers market is segmented into 60-80 microns and 80-90 microns thicknesses. Based on end-use industry, the thermal papers market is segmented in retail industry, healthcare, packaging & labelling, printing & publishing, entertainment & transit and other end-use industries.

By application, the thermal papers market is segmented in point of sale, lottery & gaming, labels & tickets and other applications. By technology, the thermal papers market is segmented in direct thermal and thermal transfer categories.

Regional analysis of the thermal papers market covers study of thermal papers market in key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. The regional analysis of the thermal papers market also covers country-wise assessment for all the regions.

Thermal Papers Market – Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the thermal papers market report covers an all-inclusive analysis of all the thermal papers market facets. A thorough analysis as such can provide answers to some of the bemusing questions of business professionals interested in thermal papers market.

What will be the impact of evolving regulatory framework on the growth of the thermal papers during the forecast period?

Which thickness of the thermal papers is highly sought after in the thermal papers market?

In which end-use industry, thermal papers are likely to witness leading demand in 2019?

Which region will register leading revenues in the thermal papers market during the forecast period?

Which printing technology is highly preferred in the thermal papers market?

Thermal Papers Market – Research methodology

A robust research methodology used during the course of the thermal papers market study is thoroughly discussed in this section. The research methodology includes multipronged approaches to study thermal papers market. In addition, the section thoroughly discusses primary and secondary research approaches used to derive the thermal papers market performance.

Primary research of the thermal papers market covered comprehensive interviews and discussions with industry savants and opinions of domain-specific analysts. Secondary research of the thermal papers market comprised an in-depth study of industry database, published articles and other credible resources.

