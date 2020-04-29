Global Ambient Intelligence Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Growth of location-based mobile software applications, rising adoption of smart technology and increasing disposable income are some of the major key factors influencing the market growth. However, privacy, security, and identity issues are hampering the market growth.

Ambient Intelligence (AMI) can be defined as the electronic and computer systems that can sense and respond to human presence and interaction. The intelligence derived from embedded devices and natural user interfaces (NUI) operating in this environment facilitates the provision of services according to inputs perceived through gesture, voice, and other non-interruptive means.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019540

Based on End User, Education segment has growing importance due to the growing interest in improving the teaching-learning process thus, it has led to the educational field the application of a discipline known as Ambient Intelligence (AmI) with the purpose of providing intelligence to the ordinary classroom. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to rapid technological developments and increasing smart buildings in the region.

Some of the key players in Ambient Intelligence market include Medic4all Group, Honeywell International Inc., Assisted Living Technologies Inc., Vitaphone GmbH, Chubb Community Care, ABB Group, Caretech Ab, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Siemens AG, Tunstall Healthcare Ltd., Schneider Electric S.E., Getemed Medizin- Und Informationstechnik AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Legrand SA and Televic N.V.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00019540

Components Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

– Services

Technologies Covered:

– Ambient Light Sensor

– Bluetooth Low Energy

– Affective Computing Nanotechnology

– Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

– Software Agents

– Biometrics

– Other Technologies

Application Covered:

– Education

– Smart Home

– Public Transport

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Retail

– Industrial

– Automotive

– Residential

– Healthcare

– Office Building

– Banking, Finance, and Insurance (BFSI)

– Corporate

– Other End Users

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019540

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.