Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market Outlook Analysis by 2027

The global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Gantry (Cartesian) Robot market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market such as Güdel Group AG, Aerotech Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Ltd, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., YAMAHA Robotics, STON ROBOT, Denso Corporation, and IAI America, Inc.Leading players are focused on introducing new products to strengthen their market grip, since gantry robots can be an alternative to articulated robots for larger applications due to benefits such as low cost and consuming less floor place.

The global gantry/cartesian robot market has been segmented as follows:

Global Gantry/CartesianMarket

By Axis Type

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

4-Axis

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Others (Rubber and Plastics Industry)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Central/Eastern Europe Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



COVID-19 Impact on Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Gantry (Cartesian) Robot market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

