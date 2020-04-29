Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Shunt Reactor Market – Functional Survey 2029

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Shunt Reactor market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Shunt Reactor market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Shunt Reactor market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Shunt Reactor market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Shunt Reactor market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Shunt Reactor market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Shunt Reactor market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

By Voltage Range

Less than 200 KV

200-400 KV

Greater than 400 KV

By Product

Air-core Dry Type

Oil Immersed

By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Rating

Fixed Shunt Reactor

Variable Shunt Reactor

By Application

Residential

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Oil-immersed shunt reactor segment to exhibit a strong growth

The oil-immersed shunt reactor segment accounted for 64.8% share of the global shunt reactor market in 2015. This segment is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period, with increasing Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% to 8.9% from 2016 to 2026.

Three phase shunt reactor segment expected to remain dominant over the forecast period

In terms of value and volume, the three phase shunt reactor segment dominated the global shunt reactor market in 2015. The segment is estimated to account for 58.3% market value share by the end of 2016. The segment is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period, with increasing Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% to 9.1% from 2016 to 2026. Increasing number of industrial establishments and growing demand for three phase electricity in manufacturing and assembling facilities are expected to play a major role in the growth of this segment. In terms of revenue growth, the single phase shunt reactor segment is projected to expand at a significantly higher rate than that of the three phase shunt reactor segment in the global shunt reactor market over the forecast period due to expanding electricity transmission and distribution to meet the demand for residential purposes across the globe.

Global shunt reactor market to exhibit a strong growth in developing economies like China and India

From a regional perspective, North America is estimated to account for the highest market value share of 32.4% in 2016. Sales revenue of shunt reactors in APEJ and Latin America is estimated to account for second (24.9%) and third largest shares (16.7%) respectively by 2016 end. Consumption of shunt reactors in APEJ is projected to grow at a higher Y-o-Y growth rate due to expanding power generation and distribution infrastructure to meet the increasing electrical energy demand majorly from industries based in China and India.

Geographic expansion and strategic investments are some of the key strategies adopted by prominent market players in the global shunt reactor market

ABB Ltd., General Electric (ALSTOM), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Zaporozhtransformator PJSC, Nissin Electric Co. Ltd, and Hyosung Corporation are some of the leading companies operating in the global shunt reactor market. Strategic investments and acquisitions to strengthen revenue generation, geographic expansion through organic growth, and new product development and product support technologies are some of the strategies adopted by key market players to expand their market share.

