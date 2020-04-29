COVID-19 impact: MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 – 2028

Companies in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Latest Insights on the Global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

The market study bifurcates the global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market in different segments to enhance the reading experience of our clients.

The various segments covered in the report are as follows.

Competitive outlook

The competitive outlook tracks the business proceeding of top-tier market players involved in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market. The company profile provides a clear understanding of the growth strategies adopted by various market players.

Competitive Landscape

The technology used in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems is relatively new, and the market is yet at its infancy. Implementing a new technology to introduce an innovative radiation therapy system that is MRI-compatible, without the interference of one component with another, requires extensive R&D and significant capital investments. Manufacturers rely on licensing and patenting their innovative technologies for revenues and sales. Currently, only two companies have a substantial presence in the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market—Elekta AB and Viewray Technologies, Inc.

Elekta AB

Established in 1972, Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The Swiss company provides radiation therapy equipment and clinical management systems, and it is gaining momentum in the cancer care segment with its Precision Radiation Medicine and other products. The company is adopting strategies to receive FDA approvals for its MRI-guided radiation therapy systems in order to establish a stronger position in North America.

Viewray Technologies, Inc.

Viewray Technologies, Inc. was established in 2004 and is headquartered in California, U.S. Viewray is a leading manufacturer in the radiation therapy and imaging technologies landscape. With strong technological leadership in the radiation therapy segment, these companies identified the potential for the combination of MRI-guided systems and radiation in cancer treatment. In April 2019, Viewray Technologies, Inc. collaborated with Minogue Medical Inc., a Canadian distributor of surgical devices, and Device Technologies Australia Pty Ltd, a leading independent distributor in Australasia, to boost the sales of its MRI-guided radiation therapy systems throughout Canada and Australia & New Zealand, respectively.

MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market – Additional Insight

Software Upgrades in Linac MR-RT Systems Complement Gains

The global demand for magnetic resonance-guided radiotherapy (MR-RT) devices integrated with linear accelerator (Linac) is increasing at a rapid pace, as more and more healthcare organizations make significant investment in next-generation medical devices for cancer treatment. Taking into consideration the potential rise in demand for cancer care treatments with better efficiency and higher precision, manufacturers are designing intelligent software to be integrated with the existing Linac MR-RT systems. Though its adoption at present remains relatively low—mainly due to its high-cost and low penetration of Linac MR-RT systems—the need for a quality upgrade that can deliver precisely targeted radiation will surge in the near future, complementing growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Analysts have considered the most important aspects of the research methodology to assess growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market during the forecast period 2018-2028. Actionable insights obtained from industry experts in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market have been extrapolated and industry-validated information about the competitive landscape of the market has enabled analysts to come up with this insightful study on MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

A comprehensive list of sources for primary research and secondary research used to reach important insights on the growth prospects of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market is provided in the study. The systematic approach towards MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market research is adopted to acquire important information about the market as well as the growth avenues for manufacturers, investors, distributors, and other stakeholders in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

Key takeaways from the presented market analysis:

In-depth understanding of the innovations in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market space

Region-wise assessment of the different factors expected to influence market growth in each region

Influence of technological advances on the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market

A thorough assessment of growth opportunities for market players in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio in different end-use industries

The market analysis provides answers to some important questions related to the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market:

What is the most common observable trend within the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market? Which region is set to register the maximum growth in terms of value and market share? Which market players in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market are at the forefront in terms of product/technology innovation? Is the current MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market landscape favorable for new market entrants? Which end-use industry is expected to generate the maximum demand for MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems during the forecast period?

