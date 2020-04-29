How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

The latest report on the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market.

The report reveals that the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including Aeroqual, Ecotech, Vaisala, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TSI Inc., Horiba Ltd., CEM Corporation, Siemens AG, and Kaiterra. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative air quality monitoring equipment for end-users in the market. For instance in February 2017, Aeroqual, a prominent provider of air quality monitoring systems, introduced a compact air quality monitoring station AQS 1. The AQS 1 is designed for long term fixed air quality monitoring and is fully weather proof. Furthermore, the product has an in-built data communication system and can be calibrated in the field. Furthermore, companies are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share.

The air quality monitoring equipment market has been segmented as below:

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Type

Air Pollution Sampler

Anemometers

Gas Analyzers and Detectors

Particle Counter

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by End-user

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Medical

Construction

Chemical

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



