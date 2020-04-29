Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019-2028

Global Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Market Analysis

Competitive Dynamics

Key market players include Accenture, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP S.E., Dassault Systems, Autodesk Inc., HP Inc. Dell, Cisco Systems, Inc., 10ZiG Technology, Acer Inc., and Advantech Co., Ltd. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, geographical presence along with other relevant information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as a part of the company profiles.

The PLM CP&R market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global PLM CP&R Market

By Technology

Formula Design and Management

Laboratory Information Management

Artwork & Labeling

CAD/CAM/CAE

Simulation & Test

PDM/cPDM/PLM

eCAD/EDA

Application Lifecycle Management

Digital Manufacturing/Plant Simulation

MOM: MES, Quality, Advanced Planning & Scheduling

iOT (Consumer and Industrial)

RAD

By Deployment Type

Enterprise

Cloud

SaaS

By Industry

Consumer Packaged Goods Food and Beverage Beauty Home & Personal Care Chemicals

Consumer Goods Sporting Goods & Toys Appliances & Tools Home & Office Goods Wearable Devices

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories Footwear Apparel Accessories

Retail

In addition, the report provides analysis of the PLM CP&R market with respect to the following geographic segments:

Americas U.S. Canada Rest of Americas

Europe, Middle East & Africa Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe, Middle East & Africa

Asia China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Thailand Vietnam Korea Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia



